Who is Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay and why he is in news over Mersal and GST?

A controversy has erupted after leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party demanded the removal of a scene from actor Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Mersal. The BJP leaders have alleged that the particular scene has shown the recently implemented Goods and Services Tax (GST) in bad light. Since the demand was made, a number of movie stars and politicians have entered into the debate.

For those who are not familiar with actor Vijay, it must be told that he is one of the top actors in Tamil cinema industry. His profile on Tamilspider.com says that the actor is the son of producer and director SA Chandrasekharan and singer Shobha Chandrasekharan.

Vijay, 43, is a recipient of Kalaimamani award and Tamil Nadu state Best Hero award. Some of his famous movies include ‘ Poove Unakkaga’, ‘Love Today’, ‘Nerukku Naer’, ‘Kaadalukku Mariyathai’ ‘Thulladhamanamum Thullum’ and ‘Ghilli’. The actor is also known to work for social causes like educating children, conducting free weddings, donating to needy children etc.

Why is Vijay in news over Mersal and GST?

Thalapathy Vijay recently hit the cinemas in Tamil Nadu with his latest movie Mersal. Soon after the release, the state BJP unit objected to “incorrect references” on Goods and Services Tax (GST) in the movie. BJP leader Tamilisai Sounderrajan said “incorrect references on GST” had been made in Vijay starrer ‘Mersal’. “Incorrect references have been made in ‘Mersal’ about GST (Goods and Service Tax)… celebrities should desist from registering wrong information among people,” Sounderrajan was quoted as saying. The leader demanded the removal of the dialogue referring to the GST and said that fans of the top actor should not support such incorrect references. “What do they (the filmmakers) know about GST and its economics… such incorrect references should be removed from the film,” she said.

Since then, a number of political leaders and actors have issued statements over the row. The top personalities who have reacted on the issue include Rajnikanth, Rahul Gandhi, Kamal Haasan and P Chidambaram. “BJP demands deletion of dialogues in ‘Mersal’. Imagine the consequences if ‘Parasakthi’ was released today,” P Chidambaram had tweeted taking a dig on the BJP. While Rajinikanth lauded the crew of ‘Mersal’, saying the film has addressed an important issue. “Important topic addressed….. well done!!! congratulations team mersal’ he said in a brief tweet.

Rahul Gandhi too attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over BJP’s demand for removal of dialogues critical of GST in Tamil movie Mersal. He asked him not to “demon-etise Tamil pride” by such interference. “Mr. Modi, Cinema is a deep expression of Tamil culture and language. Don’t try to demon-etise Tamil pride by interfering in Mersal,” Mr Gandhi said in a tweet.