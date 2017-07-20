Who is T R Zeliang, the new chief minister of Nagaland

Born in 1952 at Mbaupungwa in Peren district of Nagaland, T R Zeliang belongs to Zeliang Naga community. He has a degree in Bachelor of Arts. (Source: Nagaland Gov)

T R Zeliang, Naga People’s Front leader and ruling DAN chairman, has once again been sworn-in as the chief minister of Nagaland yesterday. Zeliang becomes the 19th chief minister of the Northeastern state of Nagaland. Governor P B Acharya administered his oath taking ceremony yesterday. Five months ago on February 19, in a sudden move, Zeliang was forced to resign from his post amidst state-wide protests over his decision to give reservation to women in civic bodies polls. Zeliang told reporters that on July 21 he would face the floor test and the cabinet members will be sworn-in only after that as the governor has asked him to prove his strength in the House on or before July 22, PTI reported. Prior to his resignation on February 19, several tribal groups in the state have been calling for resignations over his decision of holding urban local bodies election with 33 per cent reservation for women.

Born in 1952 at Mbaupungwa in Peren district of Nagaland, Zeliang belongs to Zeliang Naga community. He has a degree in Bachelor of Arts and was active in youth politics. He was the general secretary of Zeliangrong Action Committee and Zeliangrong Youth Organisation, and served as the president of Zeliangrong Students Union later he became the president of the Peren District Youth Congress, according to India.com. Earlier, Zeliang was the CM of Nagaland for three years (2014-2017).

Zeliang had contested 1982 and 1987 Assembly elections from Tening but he lost. After that, he never had to look back, as he went on to win from the same constituency four times in a row as Naga People’s Council candidate in 1989, and as the Congress candidate in 1993, 1998 and 2003. Between 1998 – 2003, he was the Minister for Environment and Forests and Geology and Mining under then chief minister S C Jamir. In 2003, he formed the Nagaland Congress and later merged into Naga People’s Front. TR Zeliang was a Member of Parliament in Rajya Sabha from 2004-2008.

(With inputs from Wikipedia, PTI and IANS)