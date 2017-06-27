Who is Syed Salahuddin, the global terrorist who vowed to turn Kashmir Valley into graveyard for Indian forces

He has vowed to block any peaceful resolution to the Kashmir conflict (ANI photo)

Who is Syed Salahuddin: World level political experts see this as major win for India as just a few hours before the first meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump took place at the White House, the US State Department on Monday designated Syed Salahuddin, the head of Kashmiri militant group Hizbul Mujahideen, as a specially designated global terrorist. The move by the US is being seen as a step in tightening the noose around the neck of the people involved in terror activities from Pakistani soil. As a consequence of this designation, US persons are generally prohibited from engaging in transactions with Salahuddin and all of Salahuddin’s property and interests subject to United States jurisdiction are blocked.

Here are things to know about Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Syed Salahuddin:-

– He is a senior leader of terrorist outfit Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) and reportedly heads the organisation

– Syed Salahuddin is also known as Syed Mohammed Yusuf Shah

– According to media reports, he operates safely from Pakistani soil and hatches conspiracies to carry out dreaded terror attacks

– He has vowed to block any peaceful resolution to the Kashmir conflict, threatened to train more Kashmiri suicide bombers, and vowed to turn the Kashmir valley into a graveyard for Indian forces

– He was also featured in NIA’s most-wanted list

– He made headlines after he hailed slain Hizbul commander Burhan Wani as a ‘martyr’

– He also heads the United Jihad Council which conducts terror activities in India and other places

– According to Zee news, Salahuddin had contested the Assembly polls in Kashmir on a Muslim United Front ticket in the year 1987

– Under Salahuddin, terror group Hizbul has claimed responsibility for several attacks, including the April 2014 explosives attack in Jammu and Kashmir