Who is Sushil Gupta – former billionaire Congress neta chosen for Rajya Sabha job by Arvind Kejriwal

Gupta has also fought in Assembly election against AAP in 2013 on a Congress ticket.

Aam Admi Party has picked Sushil Gupta, a former Congress politician, as one of its three candidates for Rajya Sabha. Gupta is being termed as an outsider for the post and questions are being raised on his short association with the Kejriwal-led party. Interestingly, Gupta has also fought in Assembly election against AAP in 2013 on a Congress ticket. He was also the executive committee member of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee; chairman of Delhi State Traders Congress and General Secretary of Delhi Pradesh Youth Congress Committee. By profession, Gupta is a businessman who is also associated with a number of social works. He is the sitting chairman of Punjabi Bagh club for the 25 years. Also, he has been serving as Chairman of Punjabi Bagh Cooperative society for the past 13 years. In 2013, Gupta was the second richest MLA candidate in Delhi and had declared assets worth Rs. 164 crore.

His website, sushilkumargupta.com, describes him as educationist, agriculturist & social worker who has established the following Educational Institutes.

Gupta’s previous involvement with the following governmental organisations:

Ex-Member of ZRUCC, East Central Railway, Hazipur, Patna, Bihar

Ex-Chief Warden, Outer District, Delhi Civil Defence, Delhi.

Ex-Chief Warden, West District, Delhi Civil Defence, Delhi

Ex-Arbitrator, Delhi State Co-operative Societies.

Gupta has established the following Educational Institutes as Founder Chairman:

Ganga International School, Hiran Kudna, New Delhi-41. A Senior Secondary Co-Educational Residential School of international repute, spread in 15 acres of land

Ganga International School, Sawda, New Delhi-81, A Senior Secondary Co- Educational School spread in 8 acres of land.

Ganga International School, Sec-21, Rohini, New Delhi. A fully air conditioned primary school.

Ganga International School, Kablana, Jhajjar, Haryana. A Senior Secondary Co- Educational School providing education to rural masses.

Ganga International School, Sector 9A, Bahadurgarh, Haryana. A Middle Co- Educational School .

Ganga International School Bahadurgarh, Nuna Majra, Jhajjar, Haryana. A Middle Co- Educational School providing education to rural masses.

Ganga International School, Khanori Mandi, Punjab. A Co-Educational Sr. Secondary School.

Sun Shine Sr. Sec. School, Bhuna, Fatehabad, Haryana. A Senior Secondary Co-Educational School providing education to the rural masses.

Ganga Institute of Education, Jhajjar, Haryana. An Education College successfully running B.Ed. & M.Ed. courses.

Ganga Institute of Technology & Management, Jhajjar, Haryana. An engineering college successfully running B. Tech, M.Tech., Diploma & Management courses.

Ganga Institute of Architecture & Town Planning, Kablana, Bahadurgarh-Jhajjar Road, Distt. Jhajjar, Haryana. An Architecture College successfully running B.Arch. & M.Arch. courses.

School of Engineering & Technology, Bahadurgarh-Badli Road, Bahadurgarh, Haryana. An Technical College successfully running B.Tech. & Management Courses.

School of Diploma Engineering, Bahadurgarh-Badli Road, Bahadurgarh, Haryana. An Technical College successfully running Diploma Courses.

Govind Ram Gurukul Sr. Sec. School, Rohtak Road, Ram Bagh, Delhi. A govt. aided school.

Leela Bai Primary School, Ram Bagh, New Delhi.

Gupta is also associated with the following educational organisations:

Founder Chairman of Pawan Ganga Educational Society, New Delhi

Founder Chairman of K.S.B Educational & Health Care Society, Delhi

Founder Chairman of Moon Light Educational Society, New Delhi

President of Gujranwala Gurukula Trust Society, New Delhi

Founder Chairman of Surya Koti Bhaskar Society, New Delhi

Former Chairman of B.R.Memorial Educational Society, Fatehabad, Haryana

Former Chairman of S. D. Public School, BU Block, Pitampura, New Delhi. A Sr. Sec. School of repute in North West Delhi

Vice Chairman of S. D. Public School, Punjabi Bagh, New Delhi. A Sr. Sec. School of repute in West Delhi

Managing Trustee of Sanatan Dharam Educational Trust, Punjabi Bagh, New Delhi

Ex-Convener of Vidyalaya Kalyan Samiti, Government Co-Ed. Sr. Sec. School, Punjabi Bagh, New Delhi

Member of Managing Committee of Hansraj Model School, Punjabi Bagh, New Delhi

Member of Managing Committee of Guru Nanak Public School, Punjabi Bagh, New Delhi

Member of Vaish Education Society, Rohtak, Haryana

Member Vaish Education Society, Jhajjar, Haryana