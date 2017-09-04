Who was Sultan Ahmed, the Trinamool Congress MP whom CBI interrogated for alleged role in Narada sting operation

Trinamool Congress MP Sultan Ahmed today died after suffering a massive cardiac arrest, according to reports. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed shock over the demise of Ahmed.” (PTI image)

Trinamool Congress MP Sultan Ahmed today died after suffering a massive cardiac arrest, according to reports. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed shock over the demise of Ahmed. “Shocked and deeply saddened at the passing of Sultan Ahmed sitting @AITCOfficial LS MP & my long term colleague. Condolences to his family,” Banerjee tweeted on Monday. West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi also expressed grief at the passing away of Ahmed.

Here are top facts about late TMC MP Sultan Ahmed

Sultan Ahmed was considered as the face of Mamata Banerjee’s minority wing.

Ahmed was elected to the Lok Sabha from the parliamentary constituency Uluberia in 2014.

Ahmad also served as a Minister of State for Tourism in Manmohan Singh government.

Before joining TMC, Ahmed was a two-time Congress MLA from Entally.

The 64-year-old is survived by his wife and two sons.

On July 3 the CBI had interrogated Ahmed for his alleged role in the Narada video tapes scandal which purportedly showed him accepting a bribe to favour a fictitious firm. Ahmed was quizzed for nearly seven hours by the CBI officials in Kolkata, PTI reported. The Narada tapes, which were released before the 2016 assembly elections in West Bengal, allegedly showed several Trinamool Congress MLAs and MPs accepting money from journalist Mathew Samuels who posed as a businessman.

Ahmad’s political career started as a ‘Chatra Parishad’ (student wing of Indian National Congress) member during his college days at Maulana Azad College during the early ’70s.

He joined Youth Congress in 1973 and was District Secretary of Youth Congress from 1978-80.

In the year 1997, Mamata Banerjee along with Sultan Ahmed and other rebel Congress leaders formed the All India Trinamool Congress.

Ahmed, an ardent follower of football, was also the President of Mohammedan Sporting Club, Kolkata.