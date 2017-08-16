Who is Sohail Mahmood? Know key facts about new Pakistan High Commissioner to India

Being a career diplomate, Sohail Mahmood reportedly has a wide experience in the diplomatic service. He has served in various Pakistan missions abroad including Washington and New York. (ANI)

Sohail Mahmood has taken charge as Pakistan High Commissioner to India. The Pakistan’s High Commissioner-designate Mahmood is a career diplomat and has been one of the senior-most officers of the Pakistan Foreign Service, as per a PTI report. According to it, the officials has arrived in Delhi and soon he is likely to present his credentials to President Ram Nath Kovind. Mahmood succeeds Abdul Basit who bid adieu to the country after serving as envoy in New Delhi for four years. He was appointed as the High Commissioner to India in 2014. After leaving India, Basit had thanked the country. His positing has taken up by Mahmood. Here is all you want to know about the new Pakistan High Commissioner-designate:

– Sohail Mahmood joined the Foreign Service of Pakistan in 1985, as per PTI. His first posting abroad was in Pakistan Embassy Ankara where he served as the Second Secretary from 1991-1994.

– Being a career diplomate, Sohail Mahmood reportedly has a wide experience in the diplomatic service. He has served in various Pakistan missions abroad including Washington and New York.

– Prior to be given this responsibilty of serving as Pakistan High Commissioner to India, Sohail Mahmood served as Pakistan’s ambassador in Turkey.

– Earlier, Sohail Mahmood has also been served as the Ambassador of Pakistan to Thailand from 2009-2013.

– Born in 1962, Sohail Mahmood has completed his education from Pakistan and USA. He has master’s degrees in History from Quaid-e-Azam University of Islamabad and in International Affairs from Columbia University of New York.

Being appointed as the new envoy, Sohail Mahmood to face a daunting task of handling the ties with India amid strains in relationship over a range of issues including cross-border terror attacks in India and the sentencing of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav to death for alleged spying.