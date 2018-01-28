Who is Siddheswara Swami? Man who declined Padma Shri; check what he wrote to PM Narendra Modi

Siddheswara Swami of Jnana Yogashram, a Karnataka-based seer was the one who made headlines for refusing to accept Padma Shri award and he perhaps has a reason to it. (Image: IE)

Siddheswara Swami of Jnana Yogashram, a Karnataka-based seer was the one who made headlines for refusing to accept Padma Shri award and he perhaps has a reason to it. Referred to as ‘Walking God of North Karnataka’, the seer had respectfully declined to accept the award saying that he is a sanyasi and has little interest in the awards. In his letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he wrote that he is grateful to the Government of India for awarding him the prestigious ‘Padma Shri’, but with all respect to the Prime Minister and the government, he conveyed his unwillingness to accept the great award”. He further said that he was a simple man living a simple life, adding that “being a sannyasin, I am little interested in awards”.

Siddheswara Swami, is a revered seer, with a huge following in Karnataka. He has also written books on spiritual guidance. He was conferred with the Padma Shri award this year for his spiritualism. His preachings are often described as hard teachings delivered in a pleasant and enjoying manner. On the eve of the 69th Republic Day, the Narendra Modi Government announced the list of Padma award winners, including three Padma Vibhushan, nine Padma Bhushan and 73 Padma Shri awards. The government also honoured the “unsung heroes.” The Padma Shri award list included personalities, who served poor, popularised tribal arts globally and set up free schools. The award will be presented by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Among the names, a tribal woman from Kerala, Lakshmikutty was also on the list of awardees. Lakshmikutty is known for preparing 500 herbal medicines, helping thousands of people who are bitten by snake or insect. Another person, Arvind Gupta, is also honoured with a civilian award. He is an alumnus of IIT Kanpur. Arvind has visited nearly 3,000 schools in four decades and has made as many as 6,200 short films on toy-making in 18 languages. Another credit to his name is a TV show Tarang. He hosted popular TV show Tarang in 1980s Gond artist Bhajju Shyam. He is famous for depicting Europe through Gond paintings. He has also inspired many students to learn science.