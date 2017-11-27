Who is Shraddha Shashidhar? Take a look at Chennai girl’s journey from mass media student to Miss Universe 2017

Miss Universe 2017: Days after Haryana girl Manushi Chhillar had broken the glass ceiling with her Miss World 2017 title, India has pinned hope on Shraddha Shashidhar.

Miss Universe 2017: Days after Haryana girl Manushi Chhillar had broken the glass ceiling with her Miss World 2017 title, India has pinned hope on Shraddha Shashidhar. Shraddha Shashidhar has represented India in Miss Universe 2017 in Las Vegas. Though she failed to make it to the top 10, Shraddha has made us proud in the global arena. Notably, only two women from India- Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta- had won the coveted crown so far. Notably, Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters was crowned Miss Universe in a star-studded ceremony in Las Vegas, making her only the second South African to ever win the crown. Margaret Gardiner last took the crown in 1978 and the African nation did not compete in the pageant between 1985 and 1994. Meanwhile, the first runner-up was Miss Colombia and third position went to Miss Jamaica.

Here are some unknown facts about Shraddha Shashidhar that will surprise you

Shraddha is a model and the winner of Yamaha Fascino Miss Diva 2017.

Earlier, she had also won Miss TGPC (The Great Pageant Community) South in 2017.

Shraddha was born on September 3, 1996 in Chennai.

Shashidhar did her schooling from Army Public School, Deolali, Nashik.

She did her graduation from Sophia College for Women, Mumbai with a degree in mass media.

Apart from her scholastics achuievement, the 21-year-old is a sprinter and national and state-level basketball player.

Apart from sports, she is also a classical dancer and loves to travel. She had earlier taught Tibetan refugees at the Lha charitable trust.

At the Miss Universe competition, she has competed against 71 contestants from various nations.

Shraddha also participated in three sub-contests including National Costume, Swimsuit Competition and the Evening Gown.

Presenting India’s national costume at Miss Universe 2017, Shashidhar dressed as Radha: The Feminine Nature of God. The costume was designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and Melvyn Dominic Noronha.