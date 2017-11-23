Who is Sagarika Ghatge? 5 unknown facts about Zaheer Khan’s wife who is a blue blooded royal too

Sagarika Ghatge (Image from Official Twitter account of Sagarika Ghatge)

Former Indian pace bowler Zaheer Khan married Bollywood actress Sagarika Ghatge today in a simple ceremony. The couple opted for a court marriage on November 23 after which a grand reception will take place on November 27 in Mumbai at hotel Taj Palace. Many of us might not be familiar with the bride’s name but certainly, there are memories of her in some Bollywood movies. Remember movie ‘Chak De India’? If you do, you must be knowing about Preeti Sabarwal, the dynamic hockey player portrayed in the film. Yes, Sagarika Ghatge is one of Shah Rukh Khan’s Chak De girls. In 2007, Ghatge portrayed Preeti Sabarwal, a fictional member of the Indian women’s hockey team, in the film Chak De! India. She had thereafter also been named the brand ambassador of Reebok India. The film, along with the whole bunch of actors, became household names. It also remains one of SRK’s most loved films.

Zaheer Khan with Sagarika Gadke (Image posted by Vidya Malvade on Instagram)

Besides being a Chak De girl, Ghatge has also acted in other films and reality TV shows. Let’s get to know who is Sagarika Ghatge?

1) Ghatge’s Facebook profile reads, “an actor by profession, an aspiring designer by choice, work fuels my mind & travel – my soul” After Chak De India, Ghatge appeared in the 2009 film, Fox as Urvashi Mathur.

2) Sagarika is a national level Hockey player in real life. This was one of the major reasons why she was chosen to be a part of the movie “Chak De! India”.

3) Her first lead role was opposite Emraan Hashmi in the movie Rush, released on 24 October 2012.

4) Ghatge has appeared in Satish Rajwade’s Marathi movie Premachi Goshta with Actor Atul Kulkarni which was released in February 2013. Premachi Goshta was her first Marathi movie. In 2015, She learned Punjabi for her debut Punjabi film, Dildariyaan.

5) Sagarika, born to Vijasinh and Urmila Ghatge in Kolhapur belongs to a royal family as Shahu Maharaj of Kolhapur is her forefather. Her father is a member of the royal family of Kagal. Interestingly, Sita Raje Ghatge is Sagarika’s grandmother, who is the daughter of Maharaja Tukojirao Holkar III of Indore.