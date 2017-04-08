Who is Sachin Joshi? Meet the actor-businessman who bought Vijaya Mallya’s Kingfisher Villa for Rs 73.01 cr

Surpassing the bids of others in the queue, actor-businessman Sachin Joshi acquired the villa for a marginally higher than the reserve price at Rs. 73.01 crore

Finally! The deal has been sealed. Vijay Mallya’s famous Kingfisher Villa in Goa, which had been on sale for quite a long time now, has finally found its owner. This is the same Villa where Vijay Mallya used to host his lavish parties. The extravagance and the grandeur of the villa has also found its place in the autobiography of West Indies batsman Chris Gayle.

But, who is Sachin Joshi? Not much is information is available in public about the new owner of the villa, but here we shed some light on the person. Check it out, here is all you need to know about Joshi in 8 brief points: