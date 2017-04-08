Who is Sachin Joshi? Meet the actor-businessman who bought Vijaya Mallya’s Kingfisher Villa for Rs 73.01 cr

Finally! The deal has been sealed. Vijay Mallya’s famous Kingfisher Villa in Goa, which had been on sale for quite a long time now, has finally found its owner. This is the same Villa where Vijay Mallya used to host his lavish parties. The extravagance and the grandeur of the villa has also found its place in the autobiography of West Indies batsman Chris Gayle.
Surpassing the bids of others in the queue, actor-businessman Sachin Joshi acquired the villa for a marginally higher than the reserve price at Rs. 73.01 crore. But, who is Sachin Joshi? Not much is information is available in public about the new owner of the villa, but here we shed some light on the person. Check it out, here is all you need to know about Joshi in 8 brief points:
- He is an Indian film actor who has worked in Telugu cinema as well as in Bollywood
- He made his Hindi film debut with Azaan in 2011.
- He has worked in three Telugu movies, namely, Mounamelanoyi, Ninu Chudaka Nenundalenu and Orey Pandu
- He is the son of Jagdish Joshi, who is the owner and the founder of the JMJ group of industries.
- He has reprised the role of Aditya Roy Kapur in the Tollywood version of Aashiqui 2.
- He has also played a lead role in Hindi film Jackpot.
- He is married to model and actress Urvashi Sharma. He is also a father of a baby girl Samaria.
- He works with PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) to promote a vegetarian lifestyle.