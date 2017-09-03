Who is RK Singh? He once arrested LK Advani and now becomes minister in Narendra Modi cabinet

RK Singh was one of the officers chosen to stop the LK Advani rath yatra. (Image: PTI)

RK Singh, took oath today to join Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s council of ministers. He has been appointed as one of the new ministers in Prime Minister Modi’s Cabinet. Notably, in the year 1990, RK Singh was serving as an IAS officer in the Bihar government. It was during that time, state Chief Minister Lalu Yadav ordered the arrest of BJP leader LK Advani when his ‘rath’ rolled into Bihar. RK Singh was one of the officers chosen to stop Advani’s rath yatra. As Union Home Secretary during the UPA tenure, Singh had released names of RSS members who were allegedly part of the Hindu extremist group responsible for blasts on Samjhauta Express and in Malegaon, Maharashtra. In October 1990, the Bihar-cadre IAS officer of 1975 batch was given the task of arresting L K Advani.

A member of parliament from Arrah, Singh as the Union Home Secretary, had a run-in with UPA minister Sushilkumar Shinde too. After joining BJP before 2014 elections, he had alleged that Shinde interfered in postings in Delhi Police. In February last year, Singh criticised former Home Minister P Chidambaram over his remarks that the case of 2001 Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru was not handled correctly. He also alleged political interference in changing the affidavit in Ishrat Jahan encounter case.

Also read | Modi Cabinet reshuffle: Full list of all Union ministers and portfolios they hold

There was speculation that Singh would contest from the Bihar constituencies of either Arrah or Supaul in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, though Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh objected to him contesting from Supaul, his native place. On 13 December 2013, Singh joined the BJP. He contested the election as a BJP candidate in Arrah, beating his nearest rival by a margin of over 135000 votes.

Singh was the district magistrate in East Champaran and Patna in the 1980s before joining the state home department in 1997. During the Nitish Kumar government’s first term (2004–2009), Singh, as principal secretary in the road construction department.

Also read | Who is Shiv Pratap Shukla, new minister in Narendra Modi cabinet

PM Narendra Modi led government on Sunday reshuffled and expanded its Cabinet in a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in the presence of President Ram Nath Kovind. Today, 9 new union ministers from BJP took the oath, ending days of speculation over the much-anticipated reshuffle. The list included four former administrators. A total of 13 ministers took oath today.