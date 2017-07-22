Who is Raveesh Kumar? Meet the new MEA spokesperson who will replace Gopal Baglay

Raveesh Kumar was India’s Consul General in Frankfurt.(Twitter)

Senior diplomat and external affairs ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay was appointed as the joint secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office on Friday evening leaving the post of MEA spokesperson vacant. Baglay who was appointed as in place of Vinay Mohan Kwatra, who has been already named as India’s Ambassador to France is likely to be replaced by Raveesh Kumar. Bagkay is from the 1992 batch of the Indian Foreign Service officer and will work alongside Kwatra at the PMO for an overlapping period of two years to facilitate a smooth transition of work, the order by ACC said. Raveesh Kumar might soon be named to replace Gopal Baglay. Here is all you need to know about him:

1. Raveesh Kumar is a 1995-batch Indian Forest Service officer.

2. Raveesh started his career at the Indian Mission in Jakarta and was then posted in Thimphu and London.

3. He has previously worked in Delhi and looked after the East Asia Desk.

4. Raveesh Kumar is currently posted in Frankfurt as Consul General of India, is understood to be replacing Baglay in the external affairs ministry.

The Ministry of External Affairs which is also known as the Foreign Ministry is the responsible for the conduct of foreign relations of India. The Ministry comes under Government of India and is responsible for the country’s representation in the United Nations. It also advises other Ministries and State Governments when the latter have dealings with foreign governments or institutions.

The Ministry of External Affairs is headed by the Foreign External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. Ever since taking over the ministry Sushma has been very active on social media platforms helping people whenever possible.