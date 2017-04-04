Who is Ram Jethmalani: The lawyer who handed a bill of Rs 3.42 crore to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal; know his former clients and fee

Ram Jethmalani said he only charges the rich client and will not be taking any fee from Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi government. (Source: IE image)

India’s former Union Law Minister and an eminent lawyer himself, Ram Jethmalani is back in the news and this time for handing the Delhi Chief Minister a bill of Rs 3.42 crores for his services. The bill was handed over on Monday and in response the Delhi CM had written to the Lieutenant Governor asking to use public money to pay the fee. Amid the controversies, Jethmalani came out on Tuesday and clarified that he only charges the rich client and will not be taking any fee from Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi government considering them poor. “I charge only the rich but for poor I work for free,” said Jethmalani whose retainer is Rs 1 crore and appearance fee per court visit is Rs 22 lakh.

You may also want to watch:

According to a survey conducted by Legally India in 2015, Ram Jethmalani is the most expensive lawyer in India. The survey suggested that he charges about Rs. 25 lakhs per court visit on average. However, he fights some cases without any fee as well. This isn’t the first time when he is the news for his client and has caused controversies in the past as well. Here is a list of his former clients:

– Ansal brothers who were accused in the Uphar Cinema Fire.

– He represented Asharam Bapu who accused for raping a 16-year-old girl.

– Ram Jethmalani contested on behalf of Manu Sharma in the Jessica Lal Murder case.

– He was the lawyer of Satvant Singh and Kehar Singh, the men who were accused in Indira Gandhi muder case.

You may also want to watch:

How can ministers spend public money to defend personal cases that have no connection to official duties, asks Nalin Kohli #AAPKaNuksaan pic.twitter.com/w7fx1xhoOr — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) April 4, 2017

– He represented the current BJP President Amit Shah in the Sohrabuddin Murder case.

– Jethmalani represented Karunanidhi Kanimozhi, daughter of former Tamil Nadu CM Karunanidhi in the 2G scam case.

– He was represnted former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa and Karnataka CM BS Yeddyurappa in separate cases.

– Jethmalani represented share market broker Harshal Dalal and contested on behalf of Shri Haran (Murgan), the man accused in the murder of former Indian PM Rajiv Gandhi.

– He defended gangster Haji Mastan in a smuggling case.

– He represented the former Indian deputy Prime Minister and BJP leader lal Krishna Advani in Hawala Diary case.

– Lalu Prasad Yadav was represented by Ram Jethmalani in the Fodder Scam case.