Who is Rajiv Kumar, the man CM Yogi Adityanath appointed as Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh

Rajiv Kumar replaces Rahul Bhatnagar as the new Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

The Yogi Adityanath government, which recently completed its 100 days in power in Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday replaced the Chief Secretary of the state Rahul Bhatnagar with Rajiv Kumar. IAS officer Rajiv Kumar of the UP cadre took over as chief secretary of the state today. As per the reports by Pioneer, the orders for Kumar’s posting as Chief Secretary of UP were issued on June 21 following an approval by the cabinet committee of appointment on June 20. Kumar replaced Bhatnagar who was a 1983 batch IAS officer and was appointed as chief secretary during the last phase of the previous Akhilesh Yadav led Samajwadi Party government. Here are 5 things to know about the new Chief Secretary of UP, Rajiv Kumar:

1) An officer with a clean and efficient image, Rajiv was till now acting as secretary to the Union ministry of road, transport and highways.

2) Kumar had also served in different positions in the Union ministries of petroleum and natural gas, finance and shipping, and as well as in the central Cabinet Secretariat, as reported by Indian Express. Previously, he had also served as the divisional commissioner of Saharanpur in Meerut as well as in the industrial development department.

3) Earlier in the state of Uttar Pradesh, Rajeev Kumar had held important posts in the administration that also included the principal secretary of village development. He was given a Central posting by the previous Samajwadi Party government.

4) Kumar’s name was considered as a front runner for chief secretary’s post ever since the installation of the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in the state on March 19, 2017.

5) According to the sources by the New Indian Express, Kumar is considered to be close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he also enjoys a rapport with principal secretary Nripendra Mishra at the Prime Minister’s Office.

Meanwhile, the outgoing Chief Secretary, Rahul Bhatnagar has been appointed the new Chairman of the Greater Noida Authority and also the Investment Commissioner of Uttar Pradesh in New Delhi.