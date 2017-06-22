Who is Rajiv Gauba, new Home Secretary of India

New Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba with Urban Development Minister Venkaiah Naidu (R). (PTI file)

Centre on Wednesday named Rajiv Gauba as the next Union Home Secretary. Gauba would replace Rajiv Mehrishi who will complete his term on August 30. As a part of a major reshuffle of top officials of the country, as many as 16 secretaries have been appointed to various Central government departments. The portfolios of some officials have also be regiged.

Gauba is a 1982 batch IAS officer of Jharkhand cadre. He will take over as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the Union Home Ministry with immediate effect, a Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) order said. Earlier, Gauba served in the Home ministry as joint and additional secretaries. He had looked after crucial Naxal division, among many other responsibilities.

Last year, Gauba was appointed as Decretary to Government of India in the Ministry of Urban Development, after the retirement of Madhusudhan Prasad.

According to PIB, Gauba has wide-ranging experience in senior positions at policy making and programme implementation in the Central and State Governments and in international organisations.

Born in Punjab in 1959, Gauba had graduated in Physics from Patna University. He had served Jharkhand as Chief Secretary for 15 months before joining the Central government last year. Gauba has also served in the Central government’s ministries of Home, Defence, Finance, Environment and Forests and Department of Electronics and Information Technology in senior positions.

Gauba represented India on the board of International Monetary Fund for four years. In Bihar, Gauba has served as Collector and District Magistrate for 7 years in Gaya, Nalanda and Muzaffarpur.

Other officials in the Wednesday rejig are Durga Shanker Mishra, who will replace Gauba as the Urban Development Secretary and Culture Secretary N K Sinha replace Ajay Mittal as new Information and Broadcasting Secretary. Mittal has been appointed as the DoPT secretary as the present DoPT Secretary B P will retire this month. Mishra was Additional Secretary in the Urban Development ministry. Senior bureaucrat Subhash C Garg, Executive Director in World Bank, has been appointed as the new Department of Economic Affairs Secretary. The post had fallen vacant after the retirement of Shaktikanta Das.