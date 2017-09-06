Who is Radhe Maa? All you need to know about this Indian Spiritual leader

Radhe Maa is in the news as Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed Punjab Police to file FIR against her. (Source: Radhe Maa Website)

Days after Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was sent to jail for rape of two sadhvis, self-styled and quite controversial godwoman Radhe Maa is in the news as Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed Punjab Police to file FIR against her. According to a report by ANI, the direction from the HC came on a plea of a Phagwara resident, Surender Mittal who is also a former Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) member. “This is a two years old matter, which was highly published in media also. She tried to seduce me through various means, later she cursed me. My advocate has issued a notice against her, now we have filed a contempt of court case. I want High Court to take action against her and justice should prevail. People with fake identity, especially Baba and Swami, should come out in the limelight,” Mittal said while speaking to ANI. In case you are wondering who is Radhe Maa and why she is in the news, here’s all you need to know:

1. A spiritual leader based in Borivali suburb of Mumbai, Maharashtra, Radhe Maa was born in Dorangala village of Gurdaspur district in Punjab. Her real name is Sukhvinder Kaur.

2. After studying till 4th std, she later married Mohan Singh at age 17. However, at the age of 23, she became a disciple of Mahant Ram Deen Das of 1008 Paramhans Bagh Dera Mukerian in Hoshiarpur district.

3. It was Ram Deen Das who gave her the title Radhe Maa (Mother Radha). According to an NDTV report of 2015, most of Radhe Maa’s followers believe that she is an avatar of Goddess Durga. The 52-year-old is rarely seen without her red and gold attire.

4. The closest followers of Radhe Maa are ‘Chhoti Maa’ and ‘Talli Baba’. According to her official website, Chhoti Maa was given divine powers by her mentor while Talli Baba is the go-to man for Radhe Maa’s events calendar.

5. A report by Indiatimes stated that Radhe Maa is planning her acting debut with a web series. The report stated that Radhe Maa wants to establish a clean image after being tangled in several controversies in the past.

In the complaint filed by Mittal, it is said that the self-styled godwoman had been constantly threatening him not to speak against her. Earlier last month, Radhe Maa had first landed in trouble when a woman from Mumbai alleged that the former made her husband’s family tortured her mentally and physically.