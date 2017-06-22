Who is Prakash Ambedkar, the man Left proposed as its likely pick in Presidential election 2017

Left parties are all set to nominate Prakash Ambedkar, grandson of Bhim Rao Ambedkar. (Source: PTI)

Presidential Election 2017: Left parties are all set to nominate Prakash Ambedkar, grandson of Bhim Rao Ambedkar, the framer of the Indian Constitution as their presidential candidate. A meeting is likely to be held later today that will be attended by senior opposition leaders to finalise a candidate. The opposition is yet to decide on their pick for the Presidential Election, which will be held on July 17. While Prakash Ambedkar has emerged as leading pick of the Left, former speaker of the Lok Sabha, Meira Kumari is likely to get the backing of the Congress. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had earlier declared that former RS MP and Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind, who is also a Dalit leader of a great stature, will be their candidate for the Presidential Elections. Even though the pre-monsoon showers have reduced the temperatures in Delhi, the friction leading up to the elections is definitely making opposition leaders sweat. Here are a few important details about the Left’s likely Presidential candidate Prakash Ambedkar:

1) 63-year-old Prakash Ambedkar is a former Lok Sabha MP from Akola, Maharashtra and is the leader of Bharip Bahujan Mahasangh (BBM).

2) Prakash Ambedkar is the grandson of B R Ambedkar, the father of the Constitution of India.

3) Bharip Bahujan Mahasangh was formed in 1999 after a split was formed in the Republican Party of India. The party claims that it fights for the rights of the OBC, SC, ST, Minorities community.

4) Prakash Ambedkar is a lawyer by profession and graduated from Siddharth College in Mumbai.

5) In 1990, Prakash was nominated as a member of the Rajya Sabha and was a member of the Committee of Rules and the Committee on Communications.

6) Prakash Ambedkar fought on a BBM ticket and was elected to the 12th Lok Sabha in 1998.

7) Ambedkar was a member of the Consultative Committee of the Ministry of Human Resource Development.

8) Prakash Ambedkar has been leading a movement for landless farmers in Maharashtra since 1982.

9) Prakash Ambedkar says that upliftment of nomadic and criminal tribes is an issue to which he attaches a lot of importance.

10) Apart from political activism Ambedkar is also an author and has written many books in Marathi. Some of the books authored by him are Ambedkari Chalval Sampli Ahe, Arun Shoauri – One Fraud, Andheri Nagari Chaupat Raja and Bahujan Chalawal.