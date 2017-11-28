Who is Pradeep Singh Kharola-the newly appointed Chairman of Air India (Twitter Image)

Senior IAS officer Pradeep Singh Kharola is appointed as the Chairman and Managing Director of Air India on Tuesday. Kharola, is a Karnataka cadre officer, will replace Rajiv Bansal, who has been serving as the interim CMD for a little over three months. Currently, Kharola is the Managing Director of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. Kharola will replace Bansal as the MD of Air India now. Bansal a Nagaland cadre IAS officer had served as a director in the civil aviation ministry and played a crucial role as a board member of the National Aviation Company of India Ltd (NACIL). Bansal has also served as the board member of the Alliance Air, a wholly owned subsidiary of Air India. He is a civil engineer by profession and graduated from IIT Delhi in 1986.

In 2015, Pradeep Singh Kharola was given additional charge of the post of additional chief secretary to tourism department, government of Karnataka. Kharola, a 1985-batch IAS officer, held the post of the chairman of Karnataka Urban Infrastructure Development and Finance Corporation in 2013. Kharola was managing director of Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation when it was formed in 1997. He was also the managing director of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation. He was on Central deputation between 2001 and 2009 and on his return, he held, among others, the post of Principal Secretary to Chief Minister (Jagadish Shettar).

In 2008 Kharola wrote the article for Economic and political Weekly, titled Urban Public Transport Systems: Are the Taxation Policies Congenial for Their Survival and Growth? This article analyses the different levies on the operation of buses in a city and also attempted to compare these in different states in the country.

Addressing a group of investors at the Invest Karnataka 2016 meet, He said “in many countries, including Honk Kong, metro stations are part of huge buildings. We too are contemplating to develop a similar commercial model for the next phases.”

In July 2017 Kharola replied to Kannada Development Authority’s letter asking to remove Hindi in Namma Metro sign boards, stating that it is inevitable to use Hindi in Metro boards, following the three-language formula.

Pradeep Singh Kharola hails from Dehradun, Uttarakhand. He was born on Spetember 15, 1961.