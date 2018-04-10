Who is Parameswaran Iyer? A hands-on IAS officer who left US job to head Swachch Bharat Mission

Modi said that Iyer returned from USA on his call to work for Swachch Bharat initiative. Parameshwara is a 1981 batch Uttar Pradesh cadre IAS officer who took voluntary retirement about seven years ago to take up cleanliness initiative.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday sang paeans for Parameswaran Iyer, a retired IAS officer who returned from the United States to head India’s cleanliness drive ‘Swachch Bharat Mission’. Modi said that Iyer returned from USA on his call to work for Swachch Bharat initiative. Iyer is a 1981-batch Uttar Pradesh cadre IAS officer who took voluntary retirement about seven years ago to take up cleanliness initiative at the World Bank. Modi appears to be so impressed with Iyer’s capabilities that when he failed to spot the officer on stage while making a mention of his achievements, he directed TV cameras covering the event live to locate him among the crowd listening to him and asked the officer to stand up and allow himself to be recognised.

While the PM’s speech was also laden with praise for Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, it was this rare gesture by the Prime Minister to recognise Iyer’s achievements and dedication that took the cake. In 2017, the government, in a rare case, appointed him as Secretary, Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation, which plays a key role in the government’s ambitious Swachh Bharat initiative. Known for his sanitation initiatives, Iyer is probably the first former bureaucrat to have been appointed to the post in the ministry instead of a serving IAS officer.

The Appointments Committee of Cabinet had approved the appointment of Iyer on contract for a period two years last year. Iyer, 56, worked as Senior Rural Water Sanitation Specialist at the United Nations between April 1998 and February 2006.

He also worked as the program leader and Lead Water and Sanitation Specialist in the Hanoi office of the World Bank. Previously, Iyer worked in Washington on Egypt and Lebanon and in the Bank’s Water Anchor prior to that.

Known as ‘Param’ amongst his World Bank collegues, he is credited with initiating and implementing the “Swajal Program” amongst other initiatives in the sector. Param has also worked in Vietnam, China, Egypt and Lebanon during his stint at the World Bank.

The official has over 20 years of experience in the water supply and sanitation sector.

Modi made his remarks while addressing the “Swachchh Bharat Mission” volunteers in Bihar’s Champaran. Modi’s visit is a part of the concluding celebration of Champaran Satyagraha centenary launched by the Bihar Government in April last year.