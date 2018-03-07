Who is P Vishwanatha Shetty? Know about Karnataka Lokayukta stabbed multiple times in Bengaluru office

Karnataka Lokayukta Justice P. Vishwanatha Shetty was stabbed in his office today.

Justice P Vishwanatha Shetty had taken charge of Karnataka Lokayukta in January last year. Justice Shetty is a retired Karnataka High Court Judge. His appointment was initially opposed by the state Governor following complaints of corruption against Justice Shetty. Social activist SR Hiremath had alleged that Justice Shetty had used false information to get a site allotted in the Judicial Layout. In a memorandum to the governor, Hiremath had appealed to the governor to reject the Karnataka government’s decision to appoint Justice Shetty as Lokayukta.

After taking charge as a Karnataka Lokayukta, Shetty had said that the allegations against him were false and all properties in question were bought by his family members before he was appointed as the High Court judge in 1995.

Before Justice Shetty, the Karnataka Lokayukta office was vacant since the disgraceful exit of Justice Y Bhaskar Rao, former Lokayukta, in December 2015.

Justice Shetty has also been a senior advocate in Supreme Court. He had represented Karnataka energy minister DK Shivakumar and former mining baron G Janardhana Reddy before being appointed as Karnataka Lokayukta.

Shetty comes from Dakshina Kannada district. He had also served as a Bar Council nominee in Press Club of India.

On Wednesday, Shetty was stabbed by an attacker identified as Tejas Sharma. The incident took place at the Lokayukta office in Bengaluru.

An eyewitness Jay Anna told ANI, “One person attempted to murder the judge. He hit him three times with his knife. The judge fell on the floor. So you can see what kind of security Siddaramaiah government has provided us. The situation is very bad.”

Home minister of Karnataka HM Ramalinga Reddy told reporters about the attacker: “He was a contractor from Tumakuru. He complained to the Lokayukta about some tenders. He assaulted the judge and he was alone. The judge is out of danger now.”

PTI reported that Shetty was stabbed “multiple times” by the attacker. The accused had appeared before him in connection with a case.