Karnataka is all set to get its first woman police chief, Neelamani N Raju. Raju will replace incumbent Director General and Inspector General of Police Rupak Kumar Dutta who will retire on Tuesday, according to sources. Neelamani N Raju hails from Roorkee in Uttarakhand and is a 1983 batch IPS officer. The decision was taken by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah Who is Neelamani N Raju, Karnataka’s first woman police chief after consultation with Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy, the sources said.

For the first time, Karnataka government has appointed a woman police chief to head the entire police force of the state. According to India Today, Raju while addressing the media said that the baton handed over to her means a lot of responsibility since the state election is approaching. CM Siddarmaiah took to Twitter to congratulate the new top cop, “Congratulations to Karnataka’s first woman DG-IGP Neelamani N Raju on her appointment. Wish her a successful tenure in the post.”

Neelamani Raju is the second woman IPS officer to join the Karnataka cadre. Raju has served in the Intelligence Bureau for 23 years and served in Karnataka for 10 years before her deputation in the IB.