Who is ND Gupta – AAP’CA’ pick for Rajya Sabha

Narayan Das Gupta’s name was completely new for the people.

Aam Aadmi Party has finally announced names of candidates for three Rajya Sabha seats from Delhi, elections for which are scheduled for January 16. The three candidates are Sanjay Singh (AAP politician), Sushil Gupta (businessman and politician) and Narayan Dass Gupta (CA and economist). While Sanjay is a seasoned politician, Sushil is also known in political circles as someone who contested Delhi Assembly elections on a Congress ticket. However, one name – Narayan Das Gupta was completely new for the people. Kejriwal-led party revealed details about Gupta in a Tweet. As per AAP’s tweet, CA ND Gupta is a practising Chartered Accountant. He is first ever Indian to be elected on the Board of International Federation of Accountants, USA (a federation of 164 regulatory accounting bodies of 116 countries). He is an alumnus of prestigious educational institutions. The upper house hopeful has passed B.Com (H) from Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi and was awarded Outstanding Alumni Award for outstanding achievement in his sphere of activity thereby bringing honor to his Alma Mater which was given by the then Prime Minister of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee on 30th November, 2001. He has also served as President of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

“He mobilized generous support and help from a professional colleague, a modest contribution of Rs. 51 lakhs was handed over to then Prime Minister of India, towards Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund. He has passed his CA examinations with distinction,” AAP’s tweet read. “Mr N.D. Gupta is a through Professional, an Educationist, Social worker and successful Administrator,” it further read.

The decision to nominate the three leaders was taken at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence in a meeting attended by around 56 party MLAs. Political Affairs Committee (PAC), party’s highest decision-making body and formally approved the decision during the meeting. “Sushil Gupta has made big contributions in the education and health sectors in Delhi and Haryana. He provides free education to 15,000 children,” Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was quoted as saying by PTI.

“Narayan Das Gupta is the former president of the ICAI (Institute of Chartered Accountant of India),” Disgruntled leader Kumar Vishwas, who was aspiring for an RS seat, did not attend the PAC meeting. He is a member of PAC. AAP, which enjoys an overwhelming majority in the 70-member Delhi Assembly, is set to win all three seats.