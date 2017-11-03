Who is Mukul Roy, Mamata Banerjee’s right hand man at Trinamool Congress who joined BJP today

Mukul Roy had quit the Trinamool Congress and resigned his Rajya Sabha seat citing “lack of principle” in teh party as his compulsion to leave the party.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) co-founder Mukul Roy on Friday joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Once considered second in command, Roy had quit the Trinamool Congress and resigned his Rajya Sabha seat citing “lack of principle” in teh party as his compulsion to leave the party. Roy was considered Mamata Banerjee’s top trusted Lieutenant and was working with the TMC since its founding, particularly during the party’s movements against land acquisition at Singur and Nandigram. Roy, a former Railway Minister, has always preferred keeping a low profile. The 57 year old leader was not into politics initially. Before TMC, he worked as the non-executive director of the United Bank of India from 2002 to 2005. Roy became a member of the Rajya Sabha from West Bengal in April 2006. Same year in August, he was appointed member of the Committee on Urban Development as well as a member of the Consultative Committee for the Ministry of Home Affairs.

He was appointed as all India General Secretary 2008. In 2009, he became Minister of State in the Shipping Ministry. Roy was handed over the additional charge of the Railway Ministry after Banerjee resigned as the Railway Minister after becoming Chief Minister of West Bengal, he was handed additional charge of the Railway Ministry.

In 2011, Roy hit headlines when he openly defied Prime Minister Manmohan Singh who had asked him to visit the site of derailment of the Guwahati- Puri Express in Assam. Mukul, born on April 17, 1954, at Kanchrapara near Kolkata in North 24 Parganas district to late Jugal Nath Roy and Rekha Roy, did his schooling at the Harneet High School at Kanchrapara.

He did his B.Sc (Part I) from Calcutta University, says a Press Trust of India report. Mukul Roy married to Rekha on August 14, 1980 and has a son. PTI reports that his favourite pastime is watching one-day cricket matches and is also a huge fan of football and the Mohun Bagan Club.