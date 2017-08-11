Who is Mukesh Pandey? The Buxar District Magistrate who committed suicide in Ghaziabad

Police probe into the suicide of Mukesh Pandey is underway. (ANI)

Mukesh Pandey, the District Magistrate of Buxar who committed suicide in Ghaziabad was a senior IAS officer and was recently appointed as the DM of city on July 31. According to reports, Mukesh Pandey committed suicide at the Ghaziabad railway station in Uttar Pradesh where he jumped in front of a train. In the first major administrative reshuffle after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government came to power in the state of Bihar, according to Indian Express. Before being appointed as the Buxar DM, Mukesh Pandey was DDC-cum-chief executive officer, district board, Katihar. He was a a 2012-batch IAS officer.

District Magistrate of Buxar Mukesh Pandey committed suicide at a railway station in Ghaziabad on Friday. He took hios life by jumping infront of a train and his body was found on the railway track at a yard near the station. According to his suicide note, that was recovered by the cops, Panday was fed up with his life and had lost his belief on human existence.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police H. N. Singh, his note said, “I am committing suicide in district centre area of Janakpuri in west Delhi…By jumping off the 10th floor of the building. I am fed up with life and my belief on human existence has gone, my suicide note is kept in a Nike bag in room 742 of a five-star (name withheld) hotel in Delhi. I am sorry, I love you all! Please forgive me.”

The news of Mukesh Pandey’s death surfaced whenn the police information from his friends that Mukesh would commit suicide and had gone to a west Delhi mall, according to the a senior Delhi Police official, as quoted by ANI. A team was then immediately rushed to the mall but they could not trace him. After scanning the CCTV footage, it was found that he was leaving the mall and going towards a nearby metro station, the official said. Mukesh had left Buxar two days ago, informing the officials that he would be visiting Patna. He came to Delhi earlier in the day to visit his ailing uncle. The investigation into the matter in underway.