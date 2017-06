Who is Meira Kumar, Opposition candidate for Presidential election 2017

Meira Kumar with Congress President Sonia Gandhi. (PTI file)

Presidential election 2017: As many as 17 Opposition parties have decided to field former Lok Sabha speaker and Dalit leader from Bihar, Meira Kumar, against NDA’s Ram Nath Kovind. Meira Kumar was born in Patna (Bihar) on March 31, 1945. Her father Babu Jagjivan Ram was one of the most known Dalit Congres leader during the time of first Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru. Jagjivan Ram was also considered to be a leader who could have been Prime Minister of India if circumstances had allowed.

In the last UPA rule, Kumar served as a Lok Sabha speaker. She is also a former IAS officer and a widely respected leader.

