Who is Manushi Chhillar? Meet Miss World 2017 who made every Indian proud: Things to know about her

Manushi Chillar hails from Haryana. (Photo from Twitter)

India’s Manushi Chhillar is Miss World 2017: This girl has made every Indian proud! India’s Manushi Chillar on Saturday won the coveted Miss World 2017 pageant in China, 17 years after Priyanka Chopra won the title in 2000. Here are things to know about this extraordinary girl who achieved big at the world platform:-

– Manushi Chhillar had earlier this year won the Femina Miss India 2017.

– Manushi, born to doctor parents, studied in St. Thomas School in New Delhi and Bhagat Phool Singh Government Medical College for Women in Sonepat.

– Chillar competed against 108 contestants from various countries at a glittering event held at Sanya City Arena in China

– Miss World 2016 winner Puerto Rico’s Stephanie Del Valle gave away the coveted crown to the winner.

Miss India World 2017 Manushi Chillar, a 21-year-old from Haryana, had made it to the top five at the Miss World 2017 pageant here.

– India, England, France, Kenya and Mexico grabbed the top five spots at the peagant.

– Her entire family including brother and sister were present and they looked excited watching Manushi grabbing top five spot.

– In question and answer round post getting the top five spot, Manushi was asked: “Which profession deserves the highest salary and why?” She replied: “I think a mother is of highest respect. I don’t think its just about cash but love and respect she gives to someone. She is the biggest inspiration in my life. Mother should get highest respect.”

– Earlier, Miss India Manushi Chillar, 21, was named one of the five winners of the Beauty with a Purpose award at Miss World 2017 on Saturday. The other winners of the title are contestants from South Africa, Vietnam, Indonesia and Philippines. The model from Haryana was inching closer to the Miss World crown as she has gone straight from top 40 to 15. As many as 108 beauty queens from different parts of the world were participating in the prestigious beauty pageant.