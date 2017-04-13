Who is Manjinder Singh Sirsa – the BJP candidate who beat AAP, Congress in Rajouri Garden bypoll?



BJP-SAD candidate Manjinder Singh Sirsa (R) won the Rajouri Garden Assembly seat bypoll with a huge margin. (Facebook)

BJP-SAD’s joint candidate Manjinder Singh Sirsa has scored a huge win in the Rajouri Garden bypoll in Delhi, handing humiliating defeat to AAP, which even lost its deposit. Sirsa bagged over 50% of the total votes polled (40,602) in the constituency. Congress’ Meenakshi Chandela finished second with 25,950 votes while AAP Harjeet Singh could get only 10,243 votes. Congress got around 33% of the total votes polled. Out of the total 1.6 lakh voters of Rajouri Garden, only 47% had exercised their franchise on April 9.

Here are a few facts about Manjinder Singh Sirsa:

On his Facebook page, Sirsa identifies his political views as “liberal”. He is also President of Delhi State Youth Akali Dal and the general secretary of Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee. About Sirsa, the FB page says, “Patience, tenacity and pure persistence are characteristics with which one can easily define.”

Leading candidate #ManjinderSinghSirsa (BJP+SAD) reaction on #RajouriGardenbypoll, #Delhi#AIRVideo: Dipendra pic.twitter.com/smTsMdzdCb — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) April 13, 2017 Born on February 28, 1972 in Sirsa of Haryana, the SAD-BJP candidate graduated from SGTB Khalsa College. Apart from politics, Sirsa is also a successful businessman in Delhi. Sirsa took his first step in politics with the MCD election in 2007 and became a councilor .

According to Sirsa’s affidavit to the Election Commission this year, he possessed Rs 2,25,350 in cash until March 20, 2017, while his wife Satwinder Kaur Sirsa has Rs 3,35,900 in cash. Sirsa’s total income shown in the affidavit was Rs 25,65,492.

In 2015 Assembly election, Sirsa was the richest candidate with a declared assets of Rs 239 crore.

At present, Sirsa also possess Laptops and personal computers worth Rs 6,50,000 and weapons worth Rs 3,50,000.

The approximate current value of the “residential buildings” possessed by Sirsa is Rs 12,00,600,000.

Sirsa is registered as a voter from Madipur Assembly Constituency of Delhi.

The BJP also won performed well in many seats, winning four seats in different states.