Who is Justice Jasti Chelameswar? Know about the four dissenting judges of Supreme Court

Four Supreme Court Judges – Justices Jasti Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan Bhimarao Lokur and Kurian Joseph – took the nation by storm as they lashed out CJI Dipak Misra and alleged administerial wrongdoings in top court’s functioning. The four judges are the top four in the Supreme Court in hierarchy after CJI Misra. In an unprecedented move, the four judges came out in open and revealed their disagreements with the Chief Justice. Making significant remarks, Justice Chelameswar said, “Four of us are convinced, the democracy will not survive. We met CJI this morning, with the specific request but we could not convince him. We had no choice but to communicate to the nation to take care of the institution. We place it before people of the country.” The four judges are in line to become the future CJIs.

Here are short profiles of the four judges:

Justice Jasti Chelameswar

Term of Office: (DoA) 10-10-2011 to (DoR) 22-06-2018

Born on June 23, 1953 at Pedda Muttevi, Movya Mandal in Krishna District of Andhra Pradesh, India. Had his earlier education upto Class XII at Hindu High School at Machilipatnam in Krishna District and Graduated in Science (Physics) at Madras Loyola College. Graduated in Law from Andhra University, Visakhapatnam, in 1976.

Designated as Senior Counsel in the year 1995. Appointed as Additional Advocate General on 13.10.1995.

Elevated as Additional Judge of High Court of Andhra Pradesh on 23.06.1997 and as Judge w.e.f. 17.05.1999. Elevated as Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court on 03.05.2007. Transferred to Kerala High Court and assumed charge as Chief Justice of Kerala on 17.03.2010.

Elevated as Judge, Supreme Court of India on 10th October, 2011.

Justice Ranjan Gogoi

Term of Office: (DoA) 23-04-2012 to (DoR) 17-11-2019

Born on 18th November, 1954. Joined the Bar in 1978. Practised mainly in the Gauhati High Court. Appointed as Permanent Judge of Gauhati High Court on 28th February, 2001. Transferred to Punjab & Haryana High Court on 9th September, 2010. Appointed as Chief Justice of Punjab & Haryana High Court on 12th February, 2011. Elevated as Judge of the Supreme Court on 23rd April, 2012.

Justice Madan Bhimarao Lokur

Term of Office: (DoA) 04-06-2012 to (DoR) 30-12-2018

Born on 31st December, 1953.

Studied in Modern School, New Delhi till 1968 and thereafter passed ISCE examination in 1970-71 from St.Josephs Collegiate, Allahabad.

Graduated in History (Hons.) from St. Stephen’s College Delhi University in 1974.

Obtained LL.B. degree from Faculty of Law, Delhi University in 1977.

Enrolled as an Advocate on 28th July, 1977. Practiced in the Supreme Court of India and the Delhi High Court. Qualified the examination and enrolled as an Advocate-on-Record in the Supreme Court in 1981.

Has vast experience in Civil, Criminal, Constitutional, Revenue and Service laws.

Appointed as the Editor, ILR (Delhi Series) in February, 1983 and continued as such till elevation to the Delhi High Court.

Central Government Standing Counsel from December, 1990 to December, 1996 during which period had handled all kinds of cases on behalf of the Central Government including criminal trials in respect of economic offences.

Designated as Senior Advocate in February, 1997.

Appointed as Additional Solicitor General of India on 14th July, 1998 and continued as such till appointed as an Additional Judge of Delhi High Court on 19th February, 1999. Appointed as Permanent Judge of that High Court on 5th July, 1999.

Functioned as the Acting Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court from 13th February, 2010 to 21st May, 2010.

Functioned as Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court from 24th June, 2010 to 14th November, 2011 and Chief Justice of High Court of Andhra Pradesh from 15th November, 2011 to 3rd June, 2012.

Appointed as Judge of the Supreme Court on 4th June, 2012.

Interest in judicial reforms, computerization of courts, judicial education, legal aid and services, juvenile justice and ADR.

Member of the Mediation & Conciliation Project Committee of the Supreme Court of India since its inception in 2005.

Judge in charge of the E-Committee of the Supreme Court of India.

Appointed as one Man Committee to suggest improvements in the working of the Homes and organization under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection and Children) Act, 2000 and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Rules,2007.

Justice Kurian Joseph (DoB.) 30-11-1953

Born on 30th November, 1953. Educated at St. Joseph’s U.P. School, Chengal, Kalady, St. Sebastian’s High School, Kanjoor, Bharata Matha College, Thrikkakara, Sree Sankara College, Kalady and the Kerala Law Academy Law College, Thiruvananthapuram. Member of the Academic Council, Kerala University (1977-78), General Secretary, Kerala University Union (1978), Senate Member of Cochin University (1983-85).

Began legal practice in 1979 in the High Court of Kerala. Appointed as Government Pleader (1987), Additional Advocate General (1994-96) and designated Senior Advocate in 1996.

Elevated as Judge, High Court of Kerala on 12th July, 2000.

Was President, Kerala Judicial Academy (2006-08); Chairman of Lakshadweep Legal Services Authority (2008); Chairman, Kerala High Court Legal Services Committee (2006-09); Executive Chairman, Kerala State Legal Services Authority (2009-10); Visitor, National University of Advance Legal Studies, Kochi (2009-10).

Served twice as Acting Chief Justice of the High Court of Kerala. Appointed as Chief Justice of High Court of Himachal Pradesh from 8th February, 2010 to 7th March, 2013. Elevated as Judge, Supreme Court of India on 8th March, 2013.

Due to retire on 30th November, 2018(F/N).