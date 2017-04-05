Who is Jishnu Pranoy and why did Kerala police drag his mother Mahija on the street? All you want to know

Jishnu Pranoy, a first-year student of the Nehru Engineering College at Pambady near Thrissur, hung himself inside his hostel room. (Source: IE)

April 5 marks the 60th year of Kerala’s first Ministry led by the state’s veteran Communist leader EMS Namboodiripad, who was known for ushering in an era of social reforms in the state. The EMS-led government in Kerala was the first Communist government in the world to assume power through elections. However, on this day, the Left-led government came under criticism for the use of force on a protesting mother.

Strong reactions are pouring in on social media channels such as Facebook and Twitter. Here is what happened today:

Jishnu Pranoy’s mother Mahija was not only stopped from holding a hunger strike in front of the police headquarters but according to local TV channel footage, the protesting mother was dragged out by the women police personnel who used force to overpower her and she was taken away to the Nandavanam police camp.

Mahija’s brother told TV reporters that she was injured while the police used force to remove her and following this, she was taken to a hospital.

Tensions reached a high point when angry protesters tried to block DGP Loknath Behera’s vehicle when he reached the hospital to visit Mahija. Meanwhile, UDF has called a hartal tomorrow in the state to mark protest.

Reacting to the latest developments, senior CPI(M) leader VS Achuthanandan reportedly took the Director General of Police to task and raised questions such as, “Instead of arresting culprits, is the police trying to arrest the complainants? Are you trying to bring disrepute to this government?”

For those who are unaware about what Jishnu Pranoy’s mother is protesting for, here is a brief recap:

Jishnu Pranoy, a first-year student of the Nehru Engineering College at Pambady near Thrissur, hung himself inside his hostel room after the exam invigilator who is also a teacher at the same institution allegedly threatened to bar him from the exam. Local reports indicate that the invigilator alleged that Jishnu copied answers from the sheet of a student seated next to him.

Jishnu’s suicide raised a political storm in the state and raised questions about the lack of accountability of self-financing colleges where students are forced into silence and not allowed to raise their voice against malpractices taking place on campuses.

Local news reports have cited that students had alleged that many malpractices are taking place in the institution but few come out to challenge it. Also, Jishnu’s parents have been demanding the arrest of five accused persons and they raised hard-hitting questions about the manner in which police were investigating their son’s death.

Self-financing colleges in the state are torture camps for students, Jishnu’s mother had earlier stated in her petition before the Supreme Court. She had raised issues about the involvement of a sitting Kerala HC judge in the said matter for which the Kerala Bar Council considered taking legal action against her statement.

Even as Mahija raised hard hitting questions while seeking justice for her son, her prayer before the apex court was, ”Let there be no more Jishnu Pranoys in the state.”