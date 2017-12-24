Who is Jairam Thakur, the man BJP named as new Himachal Pradesh chief minister

I thank everyone, central leadership, Prem Kumar Dhumal ji who proposed my name supported by JP Nadda, Shanta Kumar ji: Jairam Thakur

On December 24, the new executive head of government in Himachal Pradesh was announced by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The party named 52-year-old Jairam Thakur as the next chief minister of the state after the saffron party romped home in the recently held assembly elections. Thakur has been a five-time MLA with the BJP in Himachal Pradesh. The BJP central observers, Nirmala Sitharaman and Narinder Singh Tomar announced that Thakur will lead the state. He will be taking over the office from former CM Virbhadra Singh who belongs to the Congress Party. Jairam Thakur will be the 13th Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh.

Jairam Thakur was born on January 6, 1965. He has been an MLA in Himachal Pradesh Assembly since 1998. Jairam Thakur’s association with the party has earned him the top spot in the BJP’s state division. He was the party president in Himachal Pradesh from 2009 to 2013.

His beginnings have been as humble as they can get. He belongs to a Rajput family however, the main occupation was farming. He belonged to Tandi village which is near Thunag in remote Seraj area of Mandi. He has two brother and two sisters. Jairam was the youngest child which helped him get a better education than his brother. He was introduced to ABVP when he was in college. But before he could join the college he took a break for about 2 years. Thakur said, “I realised my parents could not have afforded my college education, so I did not force them to. I used to work with my parents and helped augment the family income until I managed to collect money for college” reports The Indian Express.

Today, it was former HP CM Prem Kumar Dhumal who suggested Jairam Thakur’s name for the top spot – Dhumal, before he lost the election in his constituency was the favourite to-be CM. Dhumal lost the election in Sujanpur to his Congress opponent Rajendra Rana, even though BJP won 44 of the state’s 68 seats.

While speaking to The Indian Express, Jairam Thakur said, “My childhood was like any other village lad’s. My parents worked in the fields, and for us (three brothers and two sisters) life was not a luxury due to our father’s limited earning. I did primary schooling in my village, and went to a school in a village nearby for middle school”.

After being offered the top spot, Jairam Thakur said, “I thank everyone, central leadership, Prem Kumar Dhumal ji who proposed my name supported by JP Nadda and Shanta Kumar ji”.