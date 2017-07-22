Who is Isha Ambani: Meet daughter of richest Indian Mukesh Ambani; the girl who gave demo of Reliance Jio 4G phone

Ambani also used the 40th AGM to introduce his twin children.

India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani on Friday announced the launch of a 4G-enabled feature phone priced at effective zero that bundles life-long free voice calls with dirt cheap data in a bid to woo 50 crore low-income users to his 10-month old Jio. Ambani also used the 40th AGM to introduce his twin children – Akash and Isha – who were called on to the stage to present features of the phone. The 25-year-old twins also did a live demo of the phones. Here are things to know about Isha Ambani:-

– Isha Ambani was born on 23 October in 1991

– She has done her graduation from prestigious Yale University in America

– She completed graduation with double majors in Psychology and South Asian Studies

– Isha is a director on the board of Reliance Jio Infocomm and Reliance Retail Ventures

– Earlier, Isha had also served as a Business Analyst at McKinsey and Company in New York, US

Addressing the annual meeting of shareholders of RIL, the parent of Jio, Chairman Ambani said the handset, named JioPhone, will have “an effective price of Rs 0” as buyers will be able to get the device for a one-time refundable security deposit of Rs 1,500.

“The deposit will be refunded after 36 months on return of the phone. Voice calling will be free for life while unlimited data packs will cost Rs 153 a month on the device,” Mukesh Ambani added.