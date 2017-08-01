Who is Harshit Sharma, the Class 12 boy who designed his career to bag Rs 1.44 crore from Google

Harshit Sharma will be employed by Google in its graphic designing department and will be paid a salary package of Rs 1.44 crore per annum. (Source: IE image)

When you were in class 12, what exactly were you doing? Probably, preparing for your board exams or searching for the perfect college. Wouldn’t it be amazing if someone had offered you a job as soon as you finished 12th? Well, Harshit Sharma, a student of Class 12 of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 33-B, Chandigarh is living the dream all of us had. Believe it or not, Harshit has been offered a job in Google and not just that, he will be paid a whopping amount of Rs 1.44 crore annum. Surprised? You should be. Surely, you are thinking who is this wonder kid and what helped him land up this dream job. Here is everything you need to know about Harshit Sharma:

1. Harshit comes from Chandigarh and is a student of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 33-B. He always showed interest in innovative things since a very young age.

2. While talking to The Indian Express, Harshit revealed that he had developed an interest in designing at the age of 10. The young boy had then only decided to work for Google one day. “To turn my dream into reality, I started taking training from my uncle secretly,” he said.

3. A student of the IT stream, Harshit will be employed by Google in its graphic designing department and will be paid a salary package of Rs 1.44 crore per annum.

4. According to the report, Harshit will be receiving training in graphic designing for one year at Google, where he will be paid Rs 4 lakh per month. Yes, you read it right again and once the training period is over, Harshit will be given a salary of Rs 12 lakh per month.

5. Talking about this achievement, Harshit said it is a dream come true for him. “Who knew that an average student like me will get a job in Google,” he said while adding that it is very difficult to express how he is feeling.