Who is Harleen Mann of Punjab Police? Here’s the truth behind this viral image

The image of Kainat Arora that went viral. (Source: Twitter)

Some people believe that internet is probably the best thing that happened to mankind, others take it as a curse. Either way, one thing is for sure that circulation of fake news has increased over the last few years. One such incident recently happened when a photograph of a woman wearing the Punjab Police uniform went viral on social media. The badge in this picture identified the woman as Harleen Mann, and according to many people on social media platforms, she is the Station House Officer (SHO) of Punjab Police.

It is not often that you see such a beautiful police officer, are some of the eye-ball grabbing reactions she elicited. The internet, obviously, has gone gaga over this Punjab Police officer, re-posting the picture with comments such as ‘I surrender’ and ‘people are in queue to get arrested’. The photograph was widely shared on prominent social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, etc, creating quite a buzz online. However, as it turned out, there’s more to this photo than what appears at first glance. Before we jump to that, here is quick look at some of the reactions to the photo that went viral:

This is SHO Punjab Police Harleen Mann☺ I surrender!????????❤ pic.twitter.com/E7p9dD0zOS — Shivendra (@dukelko) November 18, 2017

Harleen Mann, Punjab Police. Please arrest me ???????? pic.twitter.com/PDZMTx9O4x — Rakesh Tiwari (@MrRakeshTiwari) November 19, 2017

Harleen Mann, Punjab Police..people are in queue to get arrested ???? pic.twitter.com/bJaFF0hkES — selya (@SelvaSelya) November 20, 2017

As it turned out, the image was of actor Kainaat Arora, who in her upcoming Punjabi movie Jagga Jiundae, is playing the role of a police officer named Harleen Mann. After the photo went viral, Kainat took to Instagram to clarify the misunderstanding. “Dear People … harleen maan is my character name in the film #jaggajiundae .. it’s just a #film .. my phone memory is bombarded with forwards Frm al over d world , people sending messages & jokes : ready to get arrested etc .. i Am no REAL POLICE ????????.. 3 days and stil this photo is viral across the continent,” she wrote.

Kainat is known for her roles in Bollywood movies like Grand Masti and Khatta Meetha. This photo-saga is a proof that you should not believe everything that pops up on your Facebook news feed.