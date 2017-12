In a shocking remark, Rajasthan BJP MLA in Gyan Dev Ahuja has threatened that ‘if one engages in cow smuggling or slaughters a cow, he will be killed.’ Ahuja, who is an MLA from Rajasthan’s Ramgarh, made the startling statement while speaking on the arrest of an alleged cow smuggler in Alwar district on Saturday.

In a shocking remark, Rajasthan BJP MLA in Gyan Dev Ahuja has threatened that ‘if one engages in cow smuggling or slaughters a cow, he will be killed.’ Ahuja, who is an MLA from Rajasthan’s Ramgarh, made the startling statement while speaking on the arrest of an alleged cow smuggler in Alwar district on Saturday. The man, identified as Zakir, was also allegedly beaten up severely by a mob before he was arrested. “Mera toh seedha seedha kehna hai ki gautaskari aur gaukashi karoge to yu hi maroge (I will only say that if you smuggle and slaughter cows, then you will be killed),” he told reporters. Ahuja, however, refuted allegations that Zakir was beaten by the mob. “As the public was following the truck, it overturned, resulting in the injuries… Now he is saying that villagers beat him up. I have taken details of the case from the SHO. The people didn’t beat him. He was injured because the vehicle overturned.”

This is not the first time that Ahuja has stoked a controversy. In 2016, Ahuja had said that daily 50,000 pieces of bones, 3,000 used condoms, 500 used abortion injections, 10,000 cigarette ‘pieces’, among other things, were found in JNU, where girls and boys dance naked at cultural programmes. “I want to put before you the facts, which have come through social media and television channels. When Maa Durga’s Ashtami is celebrated, they celebrate Mahishasura’s Jayanti,” Ahuja had said. He then proceeded to list the “facts”, reading from a page: “2,000 Indian and foreign liquor bottles are found daily in JNU. More than 10,000 butts of cigarettes and 4,000 pieces of beedis are found. 50,000 big and small pieces of bones are found. 2,000 wrappers of chips and namkeen are found, and so are 3,000 used condoms — the misdeeds they commit with our sisters and daughters there. And 500 used abortion injections are also found.”

The bio-data of Ahuja in Rajasthan Legislative Assembly website shows his occupation as journalist. The three-time MLA is B.A. (Ist Year) qualified. He was Member of Committee on Estimates “A” (2014-2015), Member, Committee on Estimates “A” (2015-2016), Member, General Purpose Committee (2016-2017), Chairman, Committee on Estimates “A” (2016-2017) and Chairman, Committee on Estimates “A” (2017-2018).

Earlier this year, Ahuja had resigned from seven committees including the chairmanship of committee of estimates A of the state government.