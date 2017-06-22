Who is Gopal Krishna Gandhi, the man who may get named as Left parties president pick for Presidential election 2017

The 71-year-old Gandhi had an illustrious career and has held many prestigious positions. (PTI)

Presidential Election 2017: Communist Party of India (CPI-M) Secretary General Sitaram Yechury said their first choice for the next Presidential candidate is Gopal Krishna Gandhi. It was well expected from the Left parties that they will pitch for former diplomat-governor Gopal Krishna Gandhi. The ‘other’ Gandhi may well be a popular choice as India’s next Presidential candidate. The 71-year-old Gandhi had an illustrious career and has held many prestigious positions. In the meanwhile, the UPA led Opposition has named former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar as its presidential pick. The name was announced today by Congress president Sonia Gandhi. Here are some important facts that you should know about Gopal Krishna Gandhi:

1. Gopal Krishna Gandhi is the the grandson of Mahatma Gandhi and son of Devdas Gandhi and Lakshmi Gandhi. Gandhi was born on April 22, 1945. He is married to Tara Gandhi and has two daughters

2. Gandhi is a retired IAS officer and diplomat. In 1968, Gandhi joined as an IAS office in Tamil Nadu state till 1985. Following that, Gandhi served as a Secretary to Vice-President of India from 1985-1987 and Joint Secretary to President of India (1987-1992).

3. From 2004 to 2009 Gandhi was appointed as Governor of West Bengal. In his tenure as West Bengal Governor, for a few months in 2006 Gandhi also took on of additional duties as the Governor of Bihar.

4. He is from St. Stephen’s College in Delhi University, and graduated with Masters degree in English Literature.

5. In 2000, Gandhi was appointed as High Commissioner of India in Sri Lanka and in 2002, he served as Ambassador of India to Norway and Iceland.

7. At present, 71 year old Gandhi is a Professor of Political Science and History at Ashoka University.