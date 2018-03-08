Who is Farooq Takla? Meet Dawood Ibrahim’s aide arrested by CBI from Delhi Airport

Farooq Takla was arrested from Delhi Airport on Thursday. (Source: IE)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested Dawood Ibrahim’s close aid Farooq Takla from the Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi. Mohammed Farooq, better known as Farooq Takla, reportedly arrived from Dubai and was arrested by CBI for his alleged involvement in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts. The 57-year-old will be taken to court later in the day. Even though Takla’s role in the 1993 Mumbai blasts and D-company is not clear, it is believed that he used to look after the operations of Dawood Ibrahim.

Here is all you need to know about Farooq Takla:

1. A key aide of Dawood Ibrahim, Farooq Takla had left India after the 1993 Mumbai blasts. A Red Corner Notice was issued against him by Interpol in 1995.

2. According to Interpol, Takla was involved in a criminal conspiracy, murder, attempt to murder, voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means and several other charges.

3. He was alleged of arranging travel for conspirators in the 1993 Mumbai blasts case and their stay in Dubai.

4. Takla is the brother of Mohammed Ahmed Mohammed Yasin Mansoori alias Langda and is also wanted in the JJ shootout case.

5. Even though CBI hasn’t revealed how Takla reached Delhi despite the Interpol Red Corner notice, officials said that he was deported from the UAE with the help of central intelligence agencies and put on a flight to Delhi.

The 1993 Mumbai blasts had shaken the financial capital of the country, leaving 257 people dead besides damaging property to the tune of Rs 82 crore. Dawood Ibrahim who was main accused in the case had escaped to Dubai immediately after the incident along with the other accused.

It was later reported that he was hiding in Pakistan. India’s attempt to bring Dawood back was recognised by America in 2003 when the US Treasury department declared him a global terrorist having links with al-Qaeda. He also faces sanctions from the United Nations under its anti-terror resolution.