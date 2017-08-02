Who is DK Shivakumar?

Ahmed Patel accused the BJP of indulging in an “unprecedented witch-hunt” to win one Rajya Sabha seat.

DK Shivakumar, whose residences were raided by Income Tax officials on Wednesday, is a senior Congress leader in Karnataka who currently serves as state power minister. The Congress protested against IT Raids in Rajya Sabha for the fact that Shivakumar is the person who is hosting 44 Gujarat MLAs at his Bengaluru guest house. The Congress leader was elected as an MLA from the Kanakapura constituency. During the elections in 2013, Shivkumar pulled 1,00,007 votes against PGR Sindhia of JDS who received 68,583 votes. The Karnataka power minister was one of the richest candidates contesting the polls with a declared wealth of Rs. 251 Crore (an increase of Rs. 176 Crore from 2008 elections), his election affidavit said. Last year, Shivakumar made national headlines when he lodged a FIR against a small time trader who had called him to complain about the irregular supply of electricity, according to a report by CNN-IBN.

Personal details

DK Shivakumar was born in Karnataka’s Kanakapura in a small village. As per his profile on his official website – dkshivakumar.in, he joined politics at RC College in Bengaluru. Later, he joined youth Congress and was elected as General Secretary of Karnataka State Youth Congress between 1983-85.

Congress Party has questioned the timing of raids on Shivakumar’s residences. Senior leader Ahmed Patel accused the BJP of indulging in an “unprecedented witch-hunt” to win one Rajya Sabha seat. “After using the state machinery and every other agency, these I-T raids show their utter desperation and frustration,” Patel said on Twitter. Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala too slammed BJP after raids. “Attempt was made to bribe legislators in Gujarat; when everything failed, a frustrated BJP Govt now resorting to IT raids on Congress,” Surjewala said.

Anand Sharma, former union minister, accused BJP of blatantly misusing state machinery for personal political gains. “It is now becoming a trend to blatantly misuse powers of the state,” Sharma said Rajya Sabha.