Who is Dipak Misra: Meet next Chief Justice of India; the man who was part of Yakub Memon, Nirbhaya verdicts

Justice Misra has practiced in Constitutional, Civil, Criminal, Revenue, Service and Sales Tax matters in the Orissa High Court and the Service Tribunal. (PTI photo)

Dipak Misra, the senior most judge of the Supreme Court, was on Tuesday appointed as the next Chief Justice of India. An official notification announcing 63-year-old Misra’s appointment was issued by the Law Ministry on Tuesday evening. Misra will take over from incumbent J S Khehar, who will retire on August 27. According to reports, last month CJI Khehar had nominated him for the top judicial post. Here are things to know about next Chief Justice of India:-

– Dipak Misra was born on 3rd October, 1953

– One of the most eloquent judges in the apex court, Justice Misra, 63, has been a part of several key verdicts, such as sending Mumbai blasts convict Yakub Memon and four men who raped and killed a physiotherapy intern to the gallows.

– Justice Misra, who will have a tenure of over 13 months as the CJI after he takes over on August 28, has a sensitive assignment on hand — the vexatious title dispute in the Ram Mandir and Babri Masjid case.

– Justice Misra has practiced in Constitutional, Civil, Criminal, Revenue, Service and Sales Tax matters in the Orissa High Court and the Service Tribunal.

– He has also worked as an Additional Judge in the Orissa High Court.

– He has also been a judge in the Madhya Pradesh High Court on 03rd March, 1997.

– He became permanent Judge on December 19, 1997.

– Justice Misra became Chief Justice of Delhi High Court on 24th May, 2010 and got promoted as Judge in the Supreme Court of India on 10th Oct, 2011

– He headed the apex court bench which upheld the constitutional validity of 156-year-old penal laws on defamation, holding that the “reputation of one cannot be allowed to be crucified at the altar of the other’s right of free speech”.

– Another significant judgement by Justice Misra was the one directing states and union territories to upload FIRs on websites within 24 hours of their registration for enabling accused and others to file appropriate pleas in the courts for redress.

Justice Dipak Misra’s tenure will be a busy one, for as the CJI he will be part of benches deciding on crucial issues such as, apart from the Ayodhya title case, the Cauvery waters dispute, SEBI-Sahara payment row, BCCI reforms, the Panama Paper leaks and on privacy policy.