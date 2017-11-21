Who is Dalveer Bhandari? The judge whose re-election to ICJ gives India edge over Pakistan in Kulbhushan Jadhav case

Dalveer Bhandari of India was today re-elected to International Court of Justice (ICJ). India’s nominee to the Hague-based ICJ was locked in a close battle with Britain’s Christopher Greenwood.

Dalveer Bhandari of India was today re-elected to International Court of Justice (ICJ). India’s nominee to the Hague-based ICJ was locked in a close battle with Britain’s Christopher Greenwood. But in a surprising move, Britain withdrew its candidate from the election at the last moment paving way for Bhandari’s re-election. The election was a much discussed one as Bhandari received 183-193 votes in the General Assembly and secured all the 15 votes in the Security Council. It has been learnt that separate and simultaneous elections were held at the United Nations headquarters in New York. The win once again proves India’s growing supremacy in the global arena. According to reports, the permanent members of the Security Council — the US, Russia, France and China — had thrown their weight behind Greenwood. Notably, Britain is the fifth permanent member of the Security Council. This is also a big boost for India because the final judgement in Kulbhushan Jadhav case is likely to be delivered in December. India had won the first round. Pakistan has already appointed n ad-hoc judge to the ICJ for this very case. Bhandari’s victory means, now India will also have its own judge in the court. Jadhav is curently lodged in Pakistan jail after being caught on the charge of being a spy. He has been sentenced to death by a military court in the neighbouring country.

Here is all you want to know about Dalveer Bhandari who has been re-elected to ICJ

1. Earlier this year, Justice Bhandari was renominated by India for a new term at the International Court of Justice, The Hague.

2. His term was scheduled to end on February 5, 2018. It has been learnt that the nomination is for a nine-year term.

3. Justice Bhandari was born on October 1, 1947. He comes from a family of lawyers. His father Mahaveer Chand Bhandari and his grandfather B C Bhandari were members of the Rajasthan bar.

4. Justice Bhandari studied humanities and law from Jodhpur University and practiced law at the Rajasthan High Court between 1968 and 1970. He then acquired a Masters of Law degree from the Northwestern University School of Law in the US and thereafter started work at the Northwestern Legal Assistance Clinic.

5. He appeared in Chicago’s courts representing the clinic’s litigants. Further, he started work with the Centre for Research in Chicago. Recently, the Tumkur University, Karnataka, also conferred the Doctor of Laws (LL.D) degree honoris causa on him for his contribution to the world of law and justice.

6. In 2016, he was conferred with the degree of Doctor of Letters by Vardhaman Mahaveer Open University Kota.

7. After his return from the US, he started practice at Rajasthan High Court from 1973 to 1976. He shifted to Delhi in 1977 and practised in the Supreme Court.

8. After a successful career of 23 years as a practising lawyer, he was appointed a judge in the Delhi High Court in 1991. He was then appointed Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court. In October 2005, he was elevated to the Supreme Court as a judge.

9. After an illustrious term at the Indian apex court, he was sworn in as a member of the ICJ on June 19, 2012.

10. In 2014, Justice Bhandari was conferred with Padma Bhushan, the third highest civilian award in India.

11. Bhandari has served as an Executive Member of the International Law Association, India Chapter, since 1994. He was also elected President of the India International Law Foundation in 2007 and holds the position still.

12. According to ICJ, in keeping with a landmark judgment in a divorce case by Justice Bhandari, the Indian government has taken into serious consideration his suggestion for amendment of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955. It seeks to incorporate irretrievable breakdown of marriage as a ground for divorce.

13. His judgments on food grains matters led to the increase in the quantum of food supplied by the government to each person living below the poverty line across the country.

14. His orders in cases relating to night shelters led to governments making provisions of night shelters for the homeless all over the country.

15. He passed a monumental judgment in the matter of right to free and compulsory education for children. The orders resulted in the availability of basic infrastructural facilities for children in primary and secondary schools across India.