Who is D Roopa – fearless Karnataka cop facing Rs 20-crore defamation case

D Roopa, the fiery Karnataka cop who locked horns with her seniors and exposed alleged special treatment to AIADMK politician Sasikala Natrajan, is in big trouble now. The case against Roopa has been filed by her senior, then DGP (Prisons) H N Sathyanarayana Rao. The ex-DGP (Prisions) has filed case against Roopa for bringing him under a cloud of bribery allegations. In her application, Roopa, then as Deputy Inspector of General (Prisons), had said there was “a talk” that Rs 2 crore were exchanged to give “preferential treatment” for Sasikala. And that there were bribery allegations against Rao too. Roopa’s comments had created a big controversy at that time. After her statement, a video footage had also emerged purportedly showing the embattled AIADMK leader walking inside the corridors of Parappana Agrahara Central jail. Sasikala was seen sporting a salwar suit instead of prisoner’s dress, as is mandated for every jail inmate. Later, Rao had quashed Roopa’s charge as “absolutely false, baseless and wild”, and said he would take legal recourse against his junior.

D Roopa is not someone new to making headlines. The top cop has a history of winning accolades for her distinguished service in the police force. She is the cop who had arrested the sitting Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Uma Bharti, after court order in a rioting case. She also made headlines for withdrawing a number of police personnel deployed in service of politicians and VVIPs. Roopa also hit a controversy when she removed a number of police vehicles that were being used in the cavalcade of former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. At that time, she was serving as the DCP City Armed Reserve. Last year, Roopa made news after she locked horns with Mysuru Kodagu MP Pratap Simha after four senior IPS officers went on central deputation. In a war of words, Roopa told Simha that politics and bureaucracy should be kept away from each other.

D Roopa had secured 43rd rank in the UPSC exam in 2000. During training, Roopa was ranked fifth in her batch and was the sole officer allotted to the Karnataka cadre. Roopa was trained at NPS Hyderabad. She is a sharpshooter and has won many awards in that field. She is also a recipient of President’s Police Medal for Meritorious Service. Roopa is a trained Bharatnatyam dancer and also well versed in classical Hindustani music.