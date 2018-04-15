  3. Who is behind vandalisation of Ambedkar’s statues in Uttar Pradesh? BJP MP makes this surprise claim

Who is behind vandalisation of Ambedkar’s statues in Uttar Pradesh? BJP MP makes this surprise claim

A Bharatiya Janata Party, Member of Parliament from here has alleged that this organisation is behind the vandalisation of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar's statues in the state.

By: | Ballia | Published: April 15, 2018 6:36 PM
The statue of Ambedkar installed in Rajapatti village under Captanganj police station area was found vandalised. (File Photo) The statue of Ambedkar installed in Rajapatti village under Captanganj police station area was found vandalised in early March. (File Photo)

A BJP MP has alleged that Christian missionaries were behind the vandalisation of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar’s statues. Speaking to reporters here yesterday at a programme held to mark the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar, BJP MP from Ballia Bharat Singh said, “It is at the behest of the Christian missionaries that the statues of Babasaheb Ambedkar are being damaged and vandalised.

The missionaries are also financing the people who are indulging in damaging and vandalising the statues of Babasaheb. Mounting an attack on the Christian missionaries, Sing said, “The Christian missionaries are unable to accept the surge of the BJP under the leadership of BJP chief Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He alleged that the missionaries are also involved in the large-scale religious conversion of Hindus through financial support to them Reacting to Singh’s statement, senior SP leader Ramashankar Vidyarthi said, “The BJP is simply trying to mislead the people of this country in the name of Ambedkar.” 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top