Who is Baby Moshe, the Israeli child who met PM Narendra Modi in Israel today

PM Narendra Modi 11-yr-old survivor of 26/11 attack, Moshe today. (Twitter)

Baby Moshe, the Israeli child who met PM Narendra Modi in Tel Aviv today has a tragic past that originated in Mumbai. He lost his parents when he was just a toddler in the 2008 attack on a Jewish centre in Mumbai during the Mumbai attack on teh city by terrorists who came from Pakistan. Moshe Holtzberg is an Israeli child who survived the horrific attack but lost his parents. Moshe is also known by the name Baby Moshe, was just a few days away from his second birthday when the terror attack happened. Moshe along with his father Gavriel Holtzberg and mother Rivka lived in Mumbai where his parents ran the Chabad House also known as the Nariman House. Baby Moshe was lucky to have survived the incident because of his nanny, Sandra Samuels who was in the house when the terrorists attacked but she managed to hide in a room even as his parents were gunned down.

As soon as she saw an opportunity, Moshe’s nanny emerged from the room where she was hiding, she found him crying standing between the dead bodies of his parents. She grabbed him and left the building, according to a PTI report. The two left India and now baby Moshe who is all grown up, lives with his grandparents in Afula, Israel. As a reward, Sandra Samuels was awarded the citizenship of Israel.

Baby Moshe with his nanny Sandra Samuel at the age of 2 years. (Photo: AP)

Moshe’s grandparents, Rabbi Shimon Rosenberg along with his Yehudit Rosenberg in an interview today said, “Moshe is excited and emotional. We all are. We attach a lot of importance to the visit of Modi to Israel and his deciding to meet us.” He added, “We all are here at Jerusalem from Afula to meet the Indian prime minister. This meeting is very important to us as the prime minister, who represents 125 crore Indians, has shown a desire to meet Moshe and us.”

Here are a few pictures from his meet with the Prime Minister today-

PM Narendra Modi with Baby Moshe, Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and Sandra Samuels. (Twitter)

(Twitter)

(Twitter)

Further while talking about the PM Modi he said, “India has given too much love to Moshe and all of us. God bless India and Prime Minister Modi.”