Baby Moshe Holtzberg in India: Know about the Israeli child who survived horrific 26/11 attacks in Mumbai

Baby Moshe, the Israeli child who arrived in India today, is the survivor of 26/11 Mumbai attacks by Pakistani terrorists. Moshe Holtzberg (Baby Moshe), lost his parents when he was just two years old, during the 2008 attacks in Mumbai. Holtzberg, now nine years old, lived with his father Gavriel Holtzberg and mother Rivka lived in Mumbai. His parents ran the Chabad House, also known as the Nariman House. Moshe’s parents had moved to Mumbai seven years before the attack. Baby Moshe was lucky to have survived the incident because of his nanny, Sandra Samuels, who was in the house when the terrorists captured the hold of Nariman Point. Sandra somehow managed to hide in a room even as his parents were gunned down. As soon as she saw an opportunity, Moshe’s nanny came out of the room where she was hiding.

Samuels found Moshe crying, standing between the bodies of his parents. The two left India and now baby Moshe, who is a grown up now, lives with his grandparents in Afula, Israel.

Later, Samuels was awarded with the citizenship of Israel. Moshe had also met PM Narendra Modi last year when the latter visited Israel. This time again, he is visiting India along with his grandfather, Rabbi Holtzberg Nachman.

Calling it a special day, Nachman said, “This is a very special day. Thank God that Moshe could come again. Mumbai is a lot safer now.” He also told media that Moshe is happy to be here, but tired to talk at the moment. Moshe is all set to visit to Nariman House- his home and one of the sites that terrorists chose for the bloodbath.

Addressing the media here earlier, Rabbi Israel Kozlovsky, Director of Chabad-run Jewish center at Nariman House had said that Moshe will be accompanying Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on January 18 for the inauguration of a memorial project dedicated to those killed in the 26/11 carnage.

“Shalom…bahut khushi (I’m very happy),” said a shy Moshe, who arrived at the Mumbai airport shortly after 8 am. While meeting Modi, Moshe had said, “I remember our connection to Nariman House. I hope I will be able to visit Mumbai and when I get older, live there.” “Dear Mr Modi, I love you and the people in India,” the

