Who is Alpesh Thakore and why he matters in Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017

All you need to know about Alpesh Thakore.

It came as a big shot in the arm for Congress in Gujarat as the party is out of power from the state for the past 22 years. In a major development in Gujarat ahead of Assembly elections, Alpesh Thakore, OBC leader, has announced that he will join Congress on October 23. Alpesh made this announcement after meeting Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi in Delhi. “Rahul Gandhi would be coming to our rally on Oct 23 and I will join the Congress party,” Alpesh Thakore, OBC Ekta Manch leader, said. Here are things to know about the OBC leader and why he holds importance for Congress and in the elections in the state:-

– Alpesh Thakore is considered as a big leader of OBCs Gujarat

– He rose to prominence after the Patidar agitation

– He was one of the important members of the agitation led by Hardik Patel demanding OBC status and quota benefits for the Patidar community in the state.

– Thakore is the founder of the OSS (OBC, SC and ST) Ekta March

– He presents himself as the voice of downtrodden communities in the wake of the Patidar quota demand.

– OBCs form the largest, 40%, vote chunk in Gujarat and that’s why Alpesh becomes important for Congress and Gujarat electoral contest too

Hoping to garner support of various communities in Gujarat polls, the state Congress had invited Patidar quota stir spearhead Hardik Patel, Thakor community leader Alpesh Thakor and dalit leader Jignesh Mevani to join hands with the party to defeat the ruling BJP.

Addressing a press conference, state Congress chief Bharatsinh Solanki expressed confidence that the party would easily win over 125 seats, out of total 182, with the support and blessings of all these leaders and parties.