Who is Abu Dujana, Lashkar-e-Taiba’s Kashmir head killed in Pulwama by Indian security forces

Abu Dujana, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) Kashmir chief, was killed on Tuesday during a gunfight between terrorists and security forces at Hakripora village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, according to reports. Acting on specific inputs, joint cordon and search operations (CASO) was launched by 182 Battalion, 183 Battalion, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 55 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and Special Operations Group (SOG) at 4: 30 a.m. on Tuesday morning in Hakripora village. The killing of Dujana, considered as a dreaded terrorist, is a major success in counter-militancy operation in Kashmir.

Here is all that is known about LeT Kashmir chief Abu Dujana

The Indian Army had recently released a list of the 12 most-wanted terrorists active in Jammu and Kashmir. The list includes top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LET) and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) commanders. Dujana’s name featured on that list. It says Abu Dujana, alias Hafiz was a Lashkar-e-Taiba Divisional Commander of South Kashmir. Dujana hailed from Pakistan and was active since December 14, the report says. He was listed under the category A++ of terrorists.

According to reports, LeT chief had a bounty of Rs 10 lakh on his head. Several intelligence bureau dossiers on Dujana states that he joined the LeT at the age of 17. A resident of Gilgit-Baltistan, Dujana largely operated out of the Pulwama region in South Kashmir.

Dujana made his first appearance during the funeral of the local Lashkar militant in 2014 in Kakpora area of Pulwama. He had also attended the funeral of the former Hizbul Commander Burhan Wani in Tral area of South Kashmir last year in July.

In May, Dujana was holed up in Hakripora area by security forces during an anti-militancy operation. But mob started throwing stones at the security personnel to disrupt the operation. This helped Dujana and other terrorists to flee.