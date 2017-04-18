‘Who can you trust’ asks Congress’ Sheila Dikshit after Arvinder Singh Lovely joins BJP

Earlier, former Delhi Minister and Congress leader Arvinder Singh Lovely had left the Congress party to join hands with the BJP ahead of the MCD elections(Image: The Indian Express)

Expressing concern over senior Delhi Congress leader Arvinder Singh Lovely resigning from the party to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), former Chief Minister of Delhi Sheila Dikshit asked ‘Who can you trust? When leaders who were given everything by the party, leave.” However, she also pointed at her party’s inefficiency in being able to hold its leaders. She added that since Delhi Congress was not successful in reaching out to its leaders, people are leaving, reported ANI.

Earlier, former Delhi Minister and Congress leader Arvinder Singh Lovely had left the Congress party to join hands with the BJP ahead of the MCD elections. This comes in wake of reports of major infighting in Congress party that hinted at many leaders being unhappy with the list of candidates put out for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls (MCD). Veteran Congress leader Dr. AK Walia had resigned a day after the list of candidates was put forward by the Congress party.

Talking to DNA, Lovely said that the party has hurt the sentiments of the senior leaders and that everyone needs to sit down to formulate a plan so that the party is able to win polls. Expressing his agony, Walia had also said that the party used to treat senior leaders like class VIII students. According to the reports, other leaders from the party are also looking forward to submit their resignation including Haroon Yususf and Prevez Hasshmi. Another leader who left the Congress, Amrish Gautam to join the BJP said that the party had worked like a fiefdom and that is the reason behind the present condition of the party. Congress has, however, denied reports of infighting.