Who can defeat Narendra Modi in 2019 elections? Arvind Kejriwal, Arun Shourie have found an answer

Political pundits often say that PM Narendra Modi will have no strong rival in 2019 elections. While there are many leaders in the country who are considered heavyweight in their respective states, a leader of the equal stature to PM Modi is hard to find at the national level. While the question of who will challenge Modi remains unsolved, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday came out with an answer. Kejriwal said that the 2019 elections would be a contest between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India.

Kejriwal said discontent and anger is rising among the public, especially on the decisions like GST and demonetisation. He added that people have started standing up. “The next election will be fought by the people. I don’t know how much leaders or political parties will matter in the elections, but the next election will be Mr Modi versus the people of India. The people will defeat him,” Kejriwal was quoted as saying by the Indian Express at an event in Delhi on Friday. “They can do (politics of) Hindu-Muslim, Dalit-Rajput, Padmavati, cow as much as they want, par jab pet pe laat padti hai toh aadmi sab bhool jaata hai, pehle bachche aur pet yaad aata hai,” he added.

The Delhi CM also hit out at the BJP saying that the public was suffering because of policies such as demonetisation and GST. Kejriwal was speaking at the launch of the book, India Social, by Aam Aadmi Party social media strategist Ankit Lal at the Constitution Club of India.

Kejriwal was also joined by former Union Minister Arun Arun Shourie for the event. Shourie said the BJP government had not delivered on its promise of development, and that it did not have the “attention” span to work on economic reforms.

Shourie too expressed his view on how the BJP can be defeated in the upcoming elections. He said that the opposition must come together against the BJP. “If you really believe the country is in peril because of the way things are happening… then you must get together,” he advised the opposition parties. “The first point should be that there will only be one candidate against a BJP candidate in each constituency… against people who we all believe are taking the country into a very dangerous zone,” he added.