Who are these students in the picture with PM Narendra Modi and why they are travelling to various parts of India? Find out

A picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with school children is going viral on social media. (Twitter)

A picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with school children is going viral on social media. In this image, PM Modi can be seen in an engaging interaction with these young girls. But who are these young students and why have they met the Prime Minister? These young girls are from Jammu & Kashmir who are travelling all over the country. As part of its goodwill drive, Operation Sadbhavna, this group of 30 schoolgirls met Prime Minister Narendra Modi today in New Delhi. The students are currently on a tour to various parts of the country, as part of the special project organised regularly by the Indian Army to provide them with an educational and motivational tour.

Under Operation Sadbhavna, the Army has undertaken a large number of Military Civic Action programmes aimed at ‘Wining the Hearts and Minds” of the people in Jammu and Kashmir and the North Eastern States, as part of a strategy for conflict resolution. These programmes aim to fulfil the needs of the peoples and to alleviate their problems, development of remote and inaccessible areas where the civil administration is barely existent, assuaging the feeling of alienation and moulding public opinion towards peace and development.

Today, the Prime Minister interacted with the students, on various subjects such as education – especially education of the girl child; Swachh Bharat, and their dreams and aspirations. Talented youngsters from Jammu and Kashmir can contribute greatly to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told a delegation of schoolgirls from the state today. The girls are touring various parts of the country as a part of the Indian Army’s “Sadbhavana” programme. The prime minister interacted with the girls on a host of subjects, ranging from education to the Swachh Bharat campaign and benefits of yoga.

The school children from Jammu and Kashmir and I had a lively interaction on areas pertaining to education, Swachh Bharat, benefits of Yoga. They were particularly keen to know about the steps our Government is taking towards furthering girl child education. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 23, 2017

“Delighted to welcome a delegation of school girls from Jammu and Kashmir, who are touring various parts of the country as a part of the Indian Army’s Sadbhavana programme. “The school children from Jammu and Kashmir and I had a lively interaction on areas pertaining to education, Swachh Bharat, benefits of Yoga,” Modi later tweeted.

Delighted to welcome a delegation of school girls from Jammu and Kashmir, who are touring various parts of the country as a part of the Indian Army’s Sadbhavana programme. http://t.co/ADPq4fgbaL pic.twitter.com/BGtju5daAx — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 23, 2017

“They were particularly keen to know about the steps our government is taking towards furthering girl child education. “The talented youngsters from Jammu and Kashmir can contribute greatly to the nation. It is gladdening to see more youth from the state joining the civil services and showing great potential in sports,” he said in a series of tweets.