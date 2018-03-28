Whistleblower Christopher Wylie shares list of Cambridge Analytica’s projects in Indian elections, puts Nitish Kumar in dock

Wylie, in a Twitter post, said that Cambridge Analytica, or it’s India wing, SCL, had an involvement in Indian elections.

Christopher Wylie, a former employee of Cambridge Analytica turned whistleblower, has revealed several projects including elections in which the tainted firm was involved in India. Wylie, in a Twitter post, said that Cambridge Analytica, or it’s India wing, SCL, had an involvement in 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections, 2009 National Elections, 2010 Bihar state elections, 2003 Madhya Pradesh elections and the 2007 polls in Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, West Bengal, Assam and Jharkhand.

While Wylie refrained from naming any political party — restricting himself to “a state party” or a “national patrty” — that SCL worked with during other elections, he did categorically mention that CA worked for Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) in the year 2010. On Twitter, Wylie also shared a map of the addresses of company’s offices in India. As per Wylie’s claim, the company has its offices in the cities of Ghaziabad, Bengaluru, Cuttack, Ahmedabad, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore and Kolkata.

The tweet which puts Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal United in the dock, read: “SCL india was asked to provide electoral research and strategy for the 2010 State Elections for the Janata Dal (United). SCL undertook a behavioural research programme targeting over 75% of households to assist the client in not only identifying the correct battlegrounds, but also the right audiences, messages and most importantly the right castes to target their campaigns.”

He also claimed that SCL has a database of over 600 districts and 7 lakh villages. The former CA official confessed that the company carried out a caste census in Uttar Pradesh on behalf of a national party in 2012.

“I’ve been getting a lot of requests from Indian journalists, so here are some of SCL’s past projects in India. To the most frequently asked question – yes SCL/CA works in India and has offices there. This is what modern colonialism looks like,” he tweeted.

On Tuesday, Wylie revealed that the company had worked extensively in India and said he believed that the firm was employed by the Congress party. The former CA official said this during his evidence before a UK parliamentary committee investigating the issue of fake news.

Christopher Wylie’s surprise deposition came before the House of Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee (DCMS) in Britain.

Speaking to media, Labour MP Paul Farrelly, a member of the parliamentary committee, said: “When you look at Facebook’s biggest market, India is the top in terms of numbers of users. Obviously, that’s a country which is rife with political discord and opportunities for destabilisation.”

Wylie said that Congress could be the client of CA. “I believe their client was Congress, but I know that they have done all kinds of projects. I don’t remember a national project but I know regionally. India’s so big that one state can be as big as Britain. But they do have offices there, they do have staff there,” the 28-year-old added was quoted as saying to authorities.

Wylie had even offered to provide the committee “documentation” on India. During his evidence, Wylie claimed that his predecessor, Dan Muresan, Head of Elections at SCL Group, had worked in India before he died in Kenya under mysterious circumstances.