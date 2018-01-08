Whip’s duty not just monitoring party men but also motivating them, says Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar.

The duty of a ‘whip’ is not only to monitor the members of his of her respective party in the legislature, but also to moderate and motivate them, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said today. He was speaking after inaugurating the 18th All India Whips’ Conference at Udaipur in Rajatshan. The two-day meet is hosting around 90 delegates representing the Centre and 19 states. The minister termed the conference a rainbow of various political parties and also that of states. He said the parliamentary democracy is the best form of governance. “The duty of a ‘whip’ is not only to monitor the members of the party in legislature but also to moderate and motivate them,” Kumar said in an official statement. A ‘whip’ is the member of a political party tasked with enforcing the organisation’s discipline on its members in the legislature.

The minister added the purpose of the conference was to strengthen the parliamentary democracy, its institutions and ultimately serve the people at large. State chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, who was also present at the conference, said the debates held in the legislatures should be cordial and graceful. On the last day, i.e. tomorrow, the delegates will deliberate on rolling out of e-vidhan in state legislatures to digitise and make their functioning paperless.